ATP Marsilia: Daniil Medvedev și Stefanos Tsitsipas s-au calificat în sferturi

Daniil Medvedev și Stefanos Tsitsipas, principalii favoriți ai turneului de la Marsilia, s-au calificat în sferturile de finală, după ce au trecut de Egor Gerasimov, respectiv Lucas Pouille.

Medvedev (3 ATP și favorit 1) a avut nevoie de o oră și 10 minute pentru a trece de Gerasimov (Belarus, 76 ATP), scor 6-2, 6-4. În runda următoare, rusul se va duela cu italianul Jannik Sinner (34 ATP, cap de serie nr. 5).

Tsitsipas (5 ATP și favorit 2) s-a impus în fața francezului Pouille (81 ATP), scor 6-2, 6-3, după o oră și patru minute de joc. În sferturi, grecul îl va întâlni pe Pierre-Hugues Herbert (Franța, 93 ATP).

