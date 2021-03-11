Español
ATP Marsilia: Daniil Medvedev și Stefanos Tsitsipas s-au calificat în sferturi

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Joi, 11 martie 2021, 22:19 Sport | Tenis


Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev
Foto: atp/ twitter
Daniil Medvedev și Stefanos Tsitsipas, principalii favoriți ai turneului de la Marsilia, s-au calificat în sferturile de finală, după ce au trecut de Egor Gerasimov, respectiv Lucas Pouille.

Medvedev (3 ATP și favorit 1) a avut nevoie de o oră și 10 minute pentru a trece de Gerasimov (Belarus, 76 ATP), scor 6-2, 6-4. În runda următoare, rusul se va duela cu italianul Jannik Sinner (34 ATP, cap de serie nr. 5).

Tsitsipas (5 ATP și favorit 2) s-a impus în fața francezului Pouille (81 ATP), scor 6-2, 6-3, după o oră și patru minute de joc. În sferturi, grecul îl va întâlni pe Pierre-Hugues Herbert (Franța, 93 ATP).

"Open 13 Provence" are loc în perioada 8-14 martie și face parte din categoria "ATP 250". Suprafața este hard, iar premiile sunt în valoare totală de 334.240 de euro.






