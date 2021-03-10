Simona Halep a confirmat prezența la un puternic turneu WTA - Numele mari sunt pe listă

Aprilie este luna în care începe sezonul de zgură din circuitul mondial, iar cele mai importante jucătoare ale lumii și-au anunțat prezența la turneul de la Stuttgart, printre acestea aflându-se și Simona Halep.



Pe lângă ele, pe listă participantelor se vor mai afla nume importante precum Karolina Pliskova, Angelique Kerber, Garbine Muguruza, Belinda Bencic și Victoria Azarenka.

"Porsche Tennis Grand Prix" va avea loc între 19-25 aprilie pe zgură în condiții indoor. Competiția face parte din categoria "WTA 500" și are premii în valoare totală de $ 565.530 . Pe tabloul principal se vor afla la start 32 de jucătoare.

Ce a făcut Simona Halep de-a lungul timpului la Stuttgart:



2020 / Nu a avut loc din cauza pandemiei de Covid-19

2019 / Nu a participat

2018 / Sferturi: Coco Vandeweghe vs Simona Halep 6-4, 6-1

2017 / Semifinale: Laura Siegemund vs Simona Halep 6-4, 7-5

2016 / Turul 2: Laura Siegemund vs Simona Halep 6-1, 6-2

2015 / Semifinale: Caroline Wozniacki vs Simona Halep 5-7, 7-5, 6-2

2014 / Turul 2: Svetlana Kuznetsova vs Simona Halep 7-5, 7-6(4).

The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix is taking a big step into the multimedia future, as the 44th edition of our tournament will have to be held without spectators due to the corona pandemic.

➡️ https://t.co/s73V84CcnL#porschetennis pic.twitter.com/UhcFVNKaGR