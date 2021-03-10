Simona Halep a confirmat prezența la un puternic turneu WTA - Numele mari sunt pe listă

2020 / Nu a avut loc din cauza pandemiei de Covid-19
2019 / Nu a participat
2018 / Sferturi: Coco Vandeweghe vs Simona Halep 6-4, 6-1
2017 / Semifinale: Laura Siegemund vs Simona Halep 6-4, 7-5
2016 / Turul 2: Laura Siegemund vs Simona Halep 6-1, 6-2
2015 / Semifinale: Caroline Wozniacki vs Simona Halep 5-7, 7-5, 6-2
2014 / Turul 2: Svetlana Kuznetsova vs Simona Halep 7-5, 7-6(4).
The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix is taking a big step into the multimedia future, as the 44th edition of our tournament will have to be held without spectators due to the corona pandemic.— Porsche Tennis (@PorscheTennis) March 10, 2021
