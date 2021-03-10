Español
Simona Halep a confirmat prezența la un puternic turneu WTA - Numele mari sunt pe listă

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 10 martie 2021, 13:59 Sport | Tenis


Simona Halep
Simona Halep
Foto: Captură YouTube/australianopentv
Aprilie este luna în care începe sezonul de zgură din circuitul mondial, iar cele mai importante jucătoare ale lumii și-au anunțat prezența la turneul de la Stuttgart, printre acestea aflându-se și Simona Halep.

Organizatorii le vor avea la start pe primele trei jucătoare ale lumii din acest moment: Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka și Simona Halep.

Pe lângă ele, pe listă participantelor se vor mai afla nume importante precum Karolina Pliskova, Angelique Kerber, Garbine Muguruza, Belinda Bencic și Victoria Azarenka.

Oficialii turneului german au precizat că ediția cu numărul 44 a competiției va avea loc fără spectatori (din cauza pandemiei de Covid-19).

"Porsche Tennis Grand Prix" va avea loc între 19-25 aprilie pe zgură în condiții indoor. Competiția face parte din categoria "WTA 500" și are premii în valoare totală de $565.530. Pe tabloul principal se vor afla la start 32 de jucătoare.

Ce a făcut Simona Halep de-a lungul timpului la Stuttgart:

2020 / Nu a avut loc din cauza pandemiei de Covid-19
2019 / Nu a participat
2018 / Sferturi: Coco Vandeweghe vs Simona Halep 6-4, 6-1
2017 / Semifinale: Laura Siegemund vs Simona Halep 6-4, 7-5
2016 / Turul 2: Laura Siegemund vs Simona Halep 6-1, 6-2
2015 / Semifinale: Caroline Wozniacki vs Simona Halep 5-7, 7-5, 6-2
2014 / Turul 2: Svetlana Kuznetsova vs Simona Halep 7-5, 7-6(4).






.*.


