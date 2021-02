Fiica unui miliardar american a ajuns în sferturi la Australian Open: Este surpriza turneului

"It's a big deal, it's pretty cool."



The #AO2021 second week is stacked with \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDF8\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDF8\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDF8women and @JLPegula is here for it!#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/p2SSayvwiL