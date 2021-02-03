Meciurile de joi de la Melbourne, amânate - Motivul pentru care autoritațile australiene au luat această măsură drastică

Astfel, ziua de joi va fi dedicată testărilor masive. Sportivii care vor ieși negativ vor putea reveni în turneele care au loc în această perioadă la Melbourne.
Persoana infectată cu Covid-19 este un tânăr în vârstă de 26 de ani, care a lucrat în hotelul Grand Hyatt.
La hotelul menționat mai sus s-au aflat în carantină aproximativ 1000 de persoane (sportivi, oficiali și membri ai staff-urilor).
Told that all matches at Melbourne Park will be cancelled tomorrow after the positive coronavirus test from a security guard at the Australian Open quarantine hotel forced 500-600 players and officials into isolation.— George Bellshaw (@BellshawGeorge) February 3, 2021
Health Authorities have advised us that a Hotel Quarantine worker has tested positive for COVID-19.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 3, 2021
Those associated with the AO who quarantined at the hotel now need to be tested and isolate until they receive a negative test result.
De știut:
- Lista completă a sportivilor din România care ar fi trebuit să joace în cursul zilei de joi: Simona Halep, Irina Begu, Sorana Cîrstea, Mihaela Buzărnescu, Patricia Țig, Monica Niculescu și Horia Tecău.
- Reamintim că Australian Open, primul Grand Slam al anului, ar trebui să aibă loc în perioada 8-21 februarie 2021.