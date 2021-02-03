Español
Meciurile de joi de la Melbourne, anulate - Motivul pentru care autoritațile australiene au luat această măsură drastică

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 3 februarie 2021, 16:57 Sport | Tenis


Simona Halep
Simona Halep
Foto: DAVID GRAY / AFP / Profimedia
Simona Halep, Irina Begu și ceilalți sportivi au fost anunțati că nu vor mai juca meciurile pe care le aveau programate joi, 4 februarie 2021, în cadrul turneelor găzduite de Melbourne.

Organizatorii turneelor de la Melbourne au luat această decizie după ce un angajat al Grand Hyatt (aici au fost cazați unii dintre jucători) a fost depistat pozitiv la Covid-19.

Astfel, ziua de joi va fi dedicată testărilor masive. Sportivii care vor ieși negativ vor putea reveni în turneele care au loc în această perioadă la Melbourne.

Persoana infectată cu Covid-19 este un tânăr în vârstă de 26 de ani, care a lucrat în hotelul Grand Hyatt.

Presa australiană vorbește despre o contaminare cu tulpina britanică a coronavirusului.

La hotelul menționat mai sus s-au aflat în carantină aproximativ 1000 de persoane (sportivi, oficiali și membri ai staff-urilor).

În cursul zilei de joi ar fi trebuit să joace pe tablourile de simplu și trei dintre sportivele noastre: Simona Halep, Irina Begu și Sorana Cîrstea.


De știut:
  • Lista completă a sportivilor din România care ar fi trebuit să joace în cursul zilei de joi: Simona Halep, Irina Begu, Sorana Cîrstea, Mihaela Buzărnescu, Patricia Țig, Monica Niculescu și Horia Tecău.
  • Reamintim că Australian Open, primul Grand Slam al anului, ar trebui să aibă loc în perioada 8-21 februarie 2021.






