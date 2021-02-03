Meciurile de joi de la Melbourne, anulate - Motivul pentru care autoritațile australiene au luat această măsură drastică

Simona Halep, Irina Begu și ceilalți sportivi au fost anunțati că nu vor mai juca meciurile pe care le aveau programate joi, 4 februarie 2021, în cadrul turneelor găzduite de Melbourne.

Organizatorii turneelor de la Melbourne au luat această decizie după ce un angajat al Grand Hyatt (aici au fost cazați unii dintre jucători) a fost depistat pozitiv la Covid-19.





Astfel, ziua de joi va fi dedicată testărilor masive. Sportivii care vor ieși negativ vor putea reveni în turneele care au loc în această perioadă la Melbourne.





Persoana infectată cu Covid-19 este un tânăr în vârstă de 26 de ani, care a lucrat în hotelul Grand Hyatt.



Presa australiană vorbește despre o contaminare cu tulpina britanică a coronavirusului.



La hotelul menționat mai sus s-au aflat în carantină aproximativ 1000 de persoane (sportivi, oficiali și membri ai staff-urilor).



În cursul zilei de joi ar fi trebuit să joace pe tablourile de simplu și trei dintre sportivele noastre: Simona Halep, Irina Begu și Sorana Cîrstea.



Told that all matches at Melbourne Park will be cancelled tomorrow after the positive coronavirus test from a security guard at the Australian Open quarantine hotel forced 500-600 players and officials into isolation.

Health Authorities have advised us that a Hotel Quarantine worker has tested positive for COVID-19.



Those associated with the AO who quarantined at the hotel now need to be tested and isolate until they receive a negative test result.