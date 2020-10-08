Español
Iga Swiatek, în finala de la Roland Garros - Victorie clară cu Nadia Podoroska

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Joi, 8 octombrie 2020, 17:18


Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek
Foto: Martin BUREAU / AFP / Profimedia
Iga Swiatek, 19 ani, locul 54 WTA, a reușit să se califice în finala de la Roland Garros, poloneza trecând în două seturi, scor 6-2, 6-1, de surprinzătoarea Nadia Podoroska (Argentina, 131 WTA). Reamintim că în optimi Swiatek a trecut de Simona Halep, principala favorită la câștigarea Grand Slam-ului parizian.

Meciul de pe Philippe Chatrier a curs în mare parte într-o singură direcție, victoria polonezei venind firesc, după un meci de o oră și 10 minute.

De știut: Iga nu a pierdut vreun set până la calificarea în finală. Mai mult de atât, Su-Wei Hsieh este cea care a reușit să câștige cele mai multe game-uri într-un set cu Swiatek: 4.

Ultimul punct al semifinalei dintre Swiatek și Podoroska:
Cum se simte calificarea în finala de la Paris:
În marea finală, Swiatek o va întâlni pe învingătoarea dintre Sofia Kenin (4) și Petra Kvitova (7).

Iga Swiatek, traseul de la Roland Garros 2020:

Semifinale:

Iga Swiatek - Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-1 (1h 10 min)

Sferturi:

Iga Swiatek - Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 (1h 18 min)

Optimi:

Iga Swiatek - Simona Halep 6-1, 6-2 (1h 8 min)

Turul III

Iga Swiatek - Eugenie Bouchard 6-3, 6-2 (1h 14 min)

Turul II

Iga Swiatek - Su-Wei Hsieh 6-1, 6-4 (1h 7 min)

Turul I

Iga Swiatek - Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-2 (1h 3 min).









    He he... (Joi, 8 octombrie 2020, 17:31)

    Zero_Kelvin [utilizator]

    Cum era cu poloneza ? Ca sa vii la fileu... ca n-a stiut Halep... Maine ridica cupa, o bate pe kenin de-i suna apa. Pot sa pariez pe un set cu 6-0?


