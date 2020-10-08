Iga Swiatek, în finala de la Roland Garros - Victorie clară cu Nadia Podoroska

Welcome to the final \uD83D\uDC4F



19-year-old @iga_swiatek dominates Podoroska 6-2 6-1 to become the first \uD83C\uDDF5\uD83C\uDDF1 woman in the Open Era to reach the title match in Paris.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/48CIv1C8vO