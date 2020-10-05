​Roland Garros: Stefanos Tsitsipas și Andrey Rublev se vor întâlni în sferturi

​Stefanos Tsitsipas a fost prea puternic pentru Grigor Dimitrov, grecul câștigând duelul din optimi în trei seturi, scor 6-3, 7-6(9), 6-2. Pentru un loc în semifinale, Tsitsipas se va duela cu Andrey Rublev (a trecut de Marton Fucsovics).



Cap de serie numărul 5 și unul dintre cei mai buni jucători ai ultimelor sezoane pe zgură, Tsitsipas a dominat meciul cu Dimitrov. A fost agresiv, a lovit aspru, a condus multe dintre raliuri și a fost mai periculos de pe linia de fund.



Ușor pasiv în multe momente, Grigor nu a putut să țină piept unui adversar care s-a impus până la urmă în trei seturi (6-3, 7-6(9), 6-2).



Într-un alt meci al zilei, Rublev a revenit de la 0-1 la seturi pentru a-l învinge pe ungurul Fucsovics (6-7(4), 7-5, 7-6, 7-6(3).



În sferturi, Tsitsipas și Rublev se vor duela pentru un loc în semifinale (cei doi se află pe partea de tablou a lui Novak Djokovic).



Se cunosc din sferturi:



Rafael Nadal (2) vs Jannik Sinner

Dominic Thiem (3) vs Diego Schwartzman (12)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (5) vs Andrey Rublev (12)



Achilles. Odysseus. Tsitsipas. Add this legend to the \uD83C\uDDEC\uD83C\uDDF7 epics ✍️@StefTsitsipas becomes the first Greek player to reach the quarter-finals in Paris eliminating Dimitrov 6-3 7-6(9) 6-2.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/7kFpC3R1YM