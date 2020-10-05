Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

​Roland Garros: Stefanos Tsitsipas și Andrey Rublev se vor întâlni în sferturi

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Luni, 5 octombrie 2020, 16:41 Sport | Tenis


Stefanos Tsitsipas
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Foto: Javier Garcia/BPI / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
​Stefanos Tsitsipas a fost prea puternic pentru Grigor Dimitrov, grecul câștigând duelul din optimi în trei seturi, scor 6-3, 7-6(9), 6-2. Pentru un loc în semifinale, Tsitsipas se va duela cu Andrey Rublev (a trecut de Marton Fucsovics).

Cap de serie numărul 5 și unul dintre cei mai buni jucători ai ultimelor sezoane pe zgură, Tsitsipas a dominat meciul cu Dimitrov. A fost agresiv, a lovit aspru, a condus multe dintre raliuri și a fost mai periculos de pe linia de fund.

Ușor pasiv în multe momente, Grigor nu a putut să țină piept unui adversar care s-a impus până la urmă în trei seturi (6-3, 7-6(9), 6-2).

Într-un alt meci al zilei, Rublev a revenit de la 0-1 la seturi pentru a-l învinge pe ungurul Fucsovics (6-7(4), 7-5, 7-6, 7-6(3).

În sferturi, Tsitsipas și Rublev se vor duela pentru un loc în semifinale (cei doi se află pe partea de tablou a lui Novak Djokovic).

Se cunosc din sferturi:

Rafael Nadal (2) vs Jannik Sinner
Dominic Thiem (3) vs Diego Schwartzman (12)
Stefanos Tsitsipas (5) vs Andrey Rublev (12)






Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















53 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
17:01 Nicușor Dan, câștigător al alegerilor cu 282.631 de voturi. Gabriela Firea, 250.690 de voturi - rezultate finale pentru Primăria Capitalei
16:53 Coronavirus SUA. Ieșirea lui Trump din spital: Decizia va luată va fi luată în cursul zilei de luni
16:53 Toți pinguinii din lume provin de pe al optulea continent pierdut al Pământului - cercetători
16:52 VIDEO LIVETEXT Klaus Iohannis participă la Ziua Unității Germane
16:45 Ajutoarele de stat de max. 150.000 Euro pentru IMM: Cele 5 zile de foc. Descarcă proiectul de procedură
16:44 Ciolacu, candidat pentru un mandat de parlamentar la Buzău. Gabriela Firea, cap de listă PSD pentru Senat
16:41 ​Roland Garros: Stefanos Tsitsipas și Andrey Rublev se vor întâlni în sferturi
16:33 Ministrul Săntății, apel la părinți să colaboreze cu medicii pentru accelerarea vaccinării copiilor
16:31 Ludovic Orban a fost testat negativ pentru COVID-19/ Va rămâne în carantină până joi
16:30 Marcel Ciolacu: Dacă ajungem la 4.000 de infectări pe zi, un vot pentru amânarea alegerilor parlamentare e legitim
16:09 Pelerinajul de la Iași, de Sfânta Parascheva, în pandemie: Mitropolia Moldovei nu interzice atingerea raclei: "Moaștele nu fac rău”, "Sfințenia nu este contagioasă"
15:46 OMS: 10% din populația lumii ar fi fost infectată cu coronavirusul / „Ne îndreptăm înspre o perioadă dificilă”
15:35 Audieri la Secția specială după plângerea depusă de Dan Tudorache privind presupuse fraude la vot / Oana Lovin și Codruța Cerva, printre cei audiați
15:27 Germania: Un Brexit fără acord ar fi iresponsabil
Ultimele 24 de ore

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

​FOTO Ce au scris PSD și ALDE pe procesul verbal care o declară oficial pe Clotilde Armand primar al sectorului 1
VIDEO Imagini din dronă cu șantierul giratoriului suspendat de pe Centura Capitalei, la Berceni
Ciolacu a preluat PSD Vrancea, în locul lui Oprișan, după ce a fost demis de conducerea PSD/ Bădălau a demisionat de la șefia PSD Giurgiu -UPDATE
Moartea emirului Kuwaitului și sfârșitul unei ere
Primul sondaj după ce Trump s-a îmbolnăvit de COVID-19. Care este diferența dintre el și Biden
Digi24: Scufundarea Titanicului. Apare o nouă ipoteză, după mai bine de un secol
Coronavirus în România: Alte 1.591 de cazuri, la doar 6.537 de teste. Bilanțul atinge 137.491 / Alte 45 de decese în ultima zi
Ludovic Orban se testează de urgență pentru COVID-19 după ce a intrat în contact o persoană confirmată pozitiv. Premierul își suspendă toate activitățile
​Business report: CFR Călători renunță la chitanțier și pix. "Clanul tocilarilor" fata in fata cu realitatea. BBVA nu mai vinde Garanti Bank. Fețele singurătății. Bursă emergentă, știre de o zi
Tudorache, la Antena 3: Aștept ca BEC să ia în discuție mâine contestația mea privind imaginile apărute în presă


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.



hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne