VIDEO Scene incredibile la Roland Garros: Kiki Bertens a părăsit terenul într-un scaun cu rotile, iar adversara a înjurat-o la finalul partidei

​Kiki Bertens și Sara Errani au oferit un meci epic la Roland Garros: duel de trei ore și 11 minute. S-a impus olandeza cu 9-7 în decisiv, iar aceasta a părăsit terenul într-un scaun cu rotile din cauza durerilor musculare. De cealaltă parte, italianca i-a urat de bine adversarei în cel mai dulce stil italian cu putință.



Pe terenul 14 al complexului de la Roland Garros a avut loc miercuri un meci despre care se va vorbi ceva timp de acum încolo. Kiki Bertens (favorită 5) și Sara Errani s-au "mitraliat" timp de 3 ore și 11 minute, câștig de cauză având olandeza, cu 9-7 în decisiv!





Finalul dramatic de partidă a găsit-o pe Kiki întinsă pe zgură, epuizată și cu crampe teribile. De cealaltă parte, Sara Errani a ratat o minge de meci la 6-5 în setul trei, iar apoi și-a vărsat puțin nervii pe adversară: a înjurat-o la finalul confruntării.

Bertens a părăsit terenul într-un scaun cu rotile, plângând de durere.



Kiki Bertens (5) - Sara Errani 7-6(5), 3-6, 9-7



No handshake/racket tap Errani leaves the court shouting ‘va fanculo’ (no translation needed) Bertens comes back to her chair crying Absolute scenes pic.twitter.com/TvtI7sOhDT

What a shot to finish!



In a match with 24 breaks of serve, 5th seed Kiki Bertens saves survives her physical problems and the 2012 runner up Sara Errani, who had a MP and served three times for the match.



Bertens wins 7-6(5), 3-6, 9-7 and Errani doesn't wait to the racket tap. pic.twitter.com/Xfm1ECkUX0