Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO Scene incredibile la Roland Garros: Kiki Bertens a părăsit terenul într-un scaun cu rotile, iar adversara a înjurat-o la finalul partidei

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 30 septembrie 2020, 17:33 Sport | Tenis


Kiki Bertens, intr-un scaun cu rotile
Kiki Bertens, intr-un scaun cu rotile
Foto: Captura Twitter
​Kiki Bertens și Sara Errani au oferit un meci epic la Roland Garros: duel de trei ore și 11 minute. S-a impus olandeza cu 9-7 în decisiv, iar aceasta a părăsit terenul într-un scaun cu rotile din cauza durerilor musculare. De cealaltă parte, italianca i-a urat de bine adversarei în cel mai dulce stil italian cu putință.

Pe terenul 14 al complexului de la Roland Garros a avut loc miercuri un meci despre care se va vorbi ceva timp de acum încolo. Kiki Bertens (favorită 5) și Sara Errani s-au "mitraliat" timp de 3 ore și 11 minute, câștig de cauză având olandeza, cu 9-7 în decisiv!

Finalul dramatic de partidă a găsit-o pe Kiki întinsă pe zgură, epuizată și cu crampe teribile. De cealaltă parte, Sara Errani a ratat o minge de meci la 6-5 în setul trei, iar apoi și-a vărsat puțin nervii pe adversară: a înjurat-o la finalul confruntării.

Bertens a părăsit terenul într-un scaun cu rotile, plângând de durere.

Kiki Bertens (5) - Sara Errani 7-6(5), 3-6, 9-7









Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















6322 vizualizari

  • +6 (6 voturi)    
    Dârzenia germanică și temperamentul italian... (Miercuri, 30 septembrie 2020, 17:58)

    comentatordiletant [utilizator]

    După spectacolul sportului a urmat cel al sportivității, al fair-playului, al eleganței de a-ți accepta înfrângerea...
    • +7 (7 voturi)    
      Daca ai caracter (Miercuri, 30 septembrie 2020, 18:03)

      Astazi [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui comentatordiletant

      temperamentul nu iti joaca feste... asta-i omul, asta-i cuvantul


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
19:00 Crimă sau accident: Moartea unei angajate a Ambasadei SUA în Ucraina
18:55 Cătălin Predoiu anunță, de la ora 19.00, proiectele de modificare a legilor justiției
18:49 Iohannis: Nu văd oportună amânarea alegerilor parlamentare. E încercarea jalnică a unor politicieni să mai prindă câteva luni de diurnă
18:46 Quino, creatorul personajului Mafalda, a murit (editor)
18:37 Răspunsul președintelui, întrebat de câte ori s-a testat pentru COVID-19
18:22 Iohannis: E posibilă reintroducerea de restricții local, regional, dacă crește numărul cazurilor de COVID-19
18:20 Iohannis, despre proiectele de modificare a legilor justiției: Va fi nevoie de o altă majoritate democratică și legitimă care să-și asume și să voteze legi ale justiției corecte
18:01 Nicușor Dan: Proiectul privind stimularea financiară a donatorilor de sânge și plasmă e ilegal și va fi stopat / Firea: Acest om e de un cinism îngrozitor
17:58 Coronavirus: Guvernul a crescut subvenția pentru studenți
17:44 VIDEO Klaus Iohannis: E inadmisibil ca în 2020 să avem încă discuții aprinse despre fraudarea votului / Va fi nevoie de o altă majoritate parlamentară care să-și asume legile justiției
17:39 Numărul școlilor care intră în scenariul roșu din cauza Covid-19 crește / Situația la nivel național
17:36 Belgia: Maggie De Block părăsește portofoliul Sănătății după 6 ani în fruntea ministerului
17:33 VIDEO Scene incredibile la Roland Garros: Kiki Bertens a părăsit terenul într-un scaun cu rotile, iar adversara a înjurat-o la finalul partidei
17:15 LiveText Simona Halep vs Irina Begu 6-3, 2-1
Ultimele 24 de ore

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Rezultate BEC alegeri locale 2020: Clotilde Armand câștigă Primăria Sectorului 1 cu 1.007 voturi în fața actualului primar de la PSD, Dan Tudorache
Coronavirus în România: Fără precedent - Alte 2.158 de cazuri noi raportate în ultimele 24 de ore. Bilanțul atinge 127.572 / 33 de decese în ultima zi
INTERACTIV Alegerile locale 2020 vs 2016. Cum s-a schimbat România după votul politic pe județe și ce reședințe de județ au acum culori diferite
Alegeri SUA VIDEO Prima dezbatere: Trump: Nu văd nimic inteligent la tine, Joe / Biden: ”Are cineva idee ce face clovnul ăsta?”
Gabriela Firea contestă alegerile de la București: Niciodată nu a fost diferență atât de mare între rezultat și exit-poll
Cum se fura în trecut și cum se fură acum la alegeri? Expert: Cred că inversarea voturilor este metoda cea mai la îndemână
Clotilde Armand: Renumărarea voturilor la ora actuală nu se poate pentru că pur și simplu legea nu permite / Ce spune legea
Ședință cu demisii la PNL după alegeri. Liderii care au anunțat că se retrag de la șefia organizațiilor
Scandalul nu se oprește la Sectorul 1. Protest organizat de PSD la sediul Biroului Electoral: "Renumărare" / Tudorache: "Păi nu vrea să vadă că am fraudat?"
​Viața la țară, varianta 2.0. Cererea pentru case de închiriat aflate la țară s-a dublat în august. Mii de corporatiști care lucrează de acasă preferă liniștea unui sat gălăgiei din marile orașe


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne