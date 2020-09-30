VIDEO Scene incredibile la Roland Garros: Kiki Bertens a părăsit terenul într-un scaun cu rotile, iar adversara a înjurat-o la finalul partidei

Finalul dramatic de partidă a găsit-o pe Kiki întinsă pe zgură, epuizată și cu crampe teribile. De cealaltă parte, Sara Errani a ratat o minge de meci la 6-5 în setul trei, iar apoi și-a vărsat puțin nervii pe adversară: a înjurat-o la finalul confruntării.
Kiki Bertens (5) - Sara Errani 7-6(5), 3-6, 9-7
No handshake/racket tap
Errani leaves the court shouting 'va fanculo' (no translation needed)
Bertens comes back to her chair crying
Absolute scenes
What a shot to finish!
In a match with 24 breaks of serve, 5th seed Kiki Bertens saves survives her physical problems and the 2012 runner up Sara Errani, who had a MP and served three times for the match.
Bertens wins 7-6(5), 3-6, 9-7 and Errani doesn't wait to the racket tap.
Have you ever seen anything like it?