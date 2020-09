​ATP Kitzbuhel: Miomir Kecmanovic a câștigat primul titlu din carieră

A moment @MioKecmanovic will never forget! \uD83E\uDD70



The 21 year old has secured his first #ATPTour title, defeating Hanfmann 6-4 6-4 in the #GeneraliOpen final \uD83D\uDC4F



\uD83C\uDFA5: @TennisTV pic.twitter.com/eBTtdDZX3p