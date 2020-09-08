View this post on Instagram
It has been a difficult decision to make but unfortunately I will not be competing in Europe this year. Last year’s French Open was the most special tournament of my career so this is not a decision I have made lightly. There are two reasons for my decision. The first is the health risks that still exist with Covid. The second is my preparation, which has not been ideal without my coach being able to train with me due to the state border closures in Australia. I wish the players and the French Federation all the best for a successful tournament. I now look forward to a long preseason and the summer in Australia. It has been a challenging year for everyone and although I am disappointed on a tennis front, the health and well-being of my family and my team will always be my priority. Thank you to my fans for your continued support, I can’t wait to play for you again.
Roland Garros rămâne fără principala favorită: Motivul pentru care Ashleigh Barty nu va juca - Simona Halep, cap de serie numărul unu la Paris
PS. Dar nu de Barty isi facea griji Simona pt Rolland Gasos !