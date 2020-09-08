Español
Decizie de ultim moment

Roland Garros rămâne fără principala favorită: Motivul pentru care Ashleigh Barty nu va juca - Simona Halep, cap de serie numărul unu la Paris

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 8 septembrie 2020, 9:30 Sport | Tenis


Ashleigh Barty si trofeul de la Roland Garros
Ashleigh Barty si trofeul de la Roland Garros
Foto: Instagram
Campioană en-titre a competiției de la Paris, Ashleigh Barty a anunțat pe pagina personală de Instagram că nu își va apăra titlul cucerit în 2019 pe zgura de la Paris. Liderul ierarhiei WTA nu va juca la Roland Garros în toamna acestui an.

Care este motivația deciziei, ce a scris Barty pe Instagram

"Openul Franţei de anul trecut a fost turneul cel mai special din cariera mea şi nu a fost o decizie pe care am luat-o cu uşurinţă.

Sunt două motive care au stat la baza deciziei mele: primul îl reprezintă riscurile sanitare care există încă din cauza Covid-19, cel de-al doilea este pregătirea mea, care nu a fost ideală, în condiţiile în care antrenorul meu nu a putut fi alături de mine din cauza închiderii frontierelor în Australia" - Ashleigh Barty, pe Instagram.

De știut: Barty locuiește și se antrenează la Brisbane, în timp ce Craig Tyzzer, antrenorul său, trăiește la Melbourne - oraș izolat din cauza unui nou val de Covid-19.

Ce înseamnă forfaitul lui Barty

În condițiile în care australianca nu va juca în Europa în acest an, Simona Halep va fi cap de serie numărul unu atât la Roma (14-20 septembrie), cât și la Roland Garros (27 septembrie - 11 octombrie).

Postarea lui Ash Barty:

View this post on Instagram

It has been a difficult decision to make but unfortunately I will not be competing in Europe this year. Last year’s French Open was the most special tournament of my career so this is not a decision I have made lightly. There are two reasons for my decision. The first is the health risks that still exist with Covid. The second is my preparation, which has not been ideal without my coach being able to train with me due to the state border closures in Australia. I wish the players and the French Federation all the best for a successful tournament. I now look forward to a long preseason and the summer in Australia. It has been a challenging year for everyone and although I am disappointed on a tennis front, the health and well-being of my family and my team will always be my priority. Thank you to my fans for your continued support, I can’t wait to play for you again.

A post shared by Ash Barty (@ashbarty) on







    Pai tocmai anuntase ieri (Marţi, 8 septembrie 2020, 10:01)

    fat.cat [utilizator]

    Ca s-a inscris la RG. ?!
  • 0 (0 voturi)    
    Nasol sa traiesti in vreme de pandemie (Marţi, 8 septembrie 2020, 10:32)

    Susufler0 [utilizator]

    pe un alt continent decat Europa sau America de nord ! Daca te cheama Ashleigh Barty ca sa joci trebuie sa astepti openul australian si turneele pregatitoare din marile orase australiene ce-l preced !

    PS. Dar nu de Barty isi facea griji Simona pt Rolland Gasos !


