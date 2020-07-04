Español
Frances Tiafoe (81 ATP) a fost testat pozitiv cu noul coronavirus

de Red. Sport     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 4 iulie 2020, 17:17 Sport | Tenis


Frances Tiafoe
Frances Tiafoe
Foto: ausopen.com
Tenismenul american Frances Tiafoe, locul 81 ATP, a fost testat pozitiv cu coronavirus la un turneu demonstrativ din Atlanta, potrivit News.ro.

“Din nefericire, am fost testat pozitiv vineri seară cu Covid-19 şi trebuie să mă retrag de la evenimentul All-American Team Cup, din Atlanta, din acest weekend. În ultimele două luni, m-am antrenat în Florida şi am fost testat negativ acolo până în urmă cu o săptămână. Voi mai fi testat o dată săptămâna viitoare, dar deja am început protocolul de carantină”, a notat Tiafoe pe Twitter.

All-American Team Cup se desfăşoară în acest weekend, cu public.



