Frances Tiafoe (81 ATP) a fost testat pozitiv cu noul coronavirus

“Din nefericire, am fost testat pozitiv vineri seară cu Covid-19 şi trebuie să mă retrag de la evenimentul All-American Team Cup, din Atlanta, din acest weekend. În ultimele două luni, m-am antrenat în Florida şi am fost testat negativ acolo până în urmă cu o săptămână. Voi mai fi testat o dată săptămâna viitoare, dar deja am început protocolul de carantină”, a notat Tiafoe pe Twitter.
All-American Team Cup se desfăşoară în acest weekend, cu public.
