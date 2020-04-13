Español
VIDEO Ce provocare au lansat Novak Djokovic și soția Jelena pentru Federer, Nadal sau Messi

de Red. Sport     HotNews.ro
Luni, 13 aprilie 2020, 9:26 Sport | Tenis


Djokovic si sotia Jelena
Djokovic si sotia Jelena
Foto: Captura Instagram
Din izolare, Novak Djokovic și soția Jelena au lansat o provocare online. Cei doi au realizat un exercițiu de acro yoga, iar sportivi celebri precum Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi sau Andrei Shevchenko au fost provocați să încerce același lucru acasă, alături de soții sau iubite (după caz).

Provocarea lansată pe Instagram de soții Djokovic a adunat aproape 200 de mii de aprecieri.

*Apasă pe săgeata din dreapta imaginii pentru a vedea finalul provocării (este în două etape).

View this post on Instagram

Happy Easter everyone! Awaiting our Orthodox Christian Easter to arrive with plenty of time for new challenges \uD83E\uDD14... @jelenadjokovicndf and I decided to challenge you guys and our @novakfoundation community to try this acro yoga position this week with a partner- spouse, kids, roommate, sibling, parents, coach, whoever you’re staying at home with that‘s up for it \uD83D\uDE0F\uD83D\uDE2C\uD83E\uDD2A Keep your cores strong and your backs safe. Show us what you’ve got \uD83D\uDCAA\uD83C\uDFFC @rogerfederer @rafaelnadal @stefanostsitsipas98 @medwed33 @karenkhachanov @fabiofogna @cristiano @leomessi @_rl9 @ivanaspanovic @willsmith @stanwawrinka85 @andymurray @nemanjamatic @lukamodric10 @giannis_an34 @kingjames @tombrady @lukadoncic @boban @simonebiles @aleksandar.atanasijevic__14 @thehughjackman @iamgaelmonfils @matberrettini @andriyshevchenko @paulpogba @usainbolt\uD83D\uDC4F\uD83C\uDFFC\uD83D\uDC4F\uD83C\uDFFC - Срећан Ускрс свима који данас славе. У ишчекивању православног Ускрса Јелена и ја смо одлучили да вас позовемо да пробате Јога акробацију у пару са партнером,дететом,родитељем или са ким год проводите време \uD83E\uDD17 Мало кућне активности неће шкодити. А верујем да ће вам бити забавно \uD83D\uDE03 #acroyoga #healthyathome #happyeaster #nolefam #NDFacroyogachallenge

A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole) on







