VIDEO Ce provocare au lansat Novak Djokovic și soția Jelena pentru Federer, Nadal sau Messi

View this post on Instagram

Happy Easter everyone! Awaiting our Orthodox Christian Easter to arrive with plenty of time for new challenges \uD83E\uDD14... @jelenadjokovicndf and I decided to challenge you guys and our @novakfoundation community to try this acro yoga position this week with a partner- spouse, kids, roommate, sibling, parents, coach, whoever you’re staying at home with that‘s up for it \uD83D\uDE0F\uD83D\uDE2C\uD83E\uDD2A Keep your cores strong and your backs safe. Show us what you’ve got \uD83D\uDCAA\uD83C\uDFFC @rogerfederer @rafaelnadal @stefanostsitsipas98 @medwed33 @karenkhachanov @fabiofogna @cristiano @leomessi @_rl9 @ivanaspanovic @willsmith @stanwawrinka85 @andymurray @nemanjamatic @lukamodric10 @giannis_an34 @kingjames @tombrady @lukadoncic @boban @simonebiles @aleksandar.atanasijevic__14 @thehughjackman @iamgaelmonfils @matberrettini @andriyshevchenko @paulpogba @usainbolt\uD83D\uDC4F\uD83C\uDFFC\uD83D\uDC4F\uD83C\uDFFC - Срећан Ускрс свима који данас славе. У ишчекивању православног Ускрса Јелена и ја смо одлучили да вас позовемо да пробате Јога акробацију у пару са партнером,дететом,родитељем или са ким год проводите време \uD83E\uDD17 Мало кућне активности неће шкодити. А верујем да ће вам бити забавно \uD83D\uDE03 #acroyoga #healthyathome #happyeaster #nolefam #NDFacroyogachallenge