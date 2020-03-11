Español
​VIDEO NBA: Înfrângere surprinzătoare pentru Los Angeles Lakers (Rezultatele zilei)

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 11 martie 2020, 8:35 Sport | Tenis


NBA, logo
NBA, logo
Foto: nba.com
Brooklyn Nets a reușit surpriza zilei în NBA, după ce s-a impus, scor 104-102, chiar în Staples Center, contra celor de la Los Angeles Lakers. Marcator a 29 de puncte (plus 12 recuperări și 9 pase decisive), LeBron James nu a putut opri înfrângerea formației californiene.

Rezumatul partidei dintre Lakers și Nets.

S-au disputat în NBA:

Indiana Pacers - Boston Celtics 111-114
Washington Wizards - New York Knicks 122-115
Chicago Bulls - Cleveland Cavaliers 108-103
Houston Rockets - Minnesota Timberwolves 117-111
Memphis Grizzlies - Orlando Magic 115-120
San Antonio Spurs - Dallas Mavericks 119-109
Portland Trail Blazers - Phoenix Suns 121-105
Golden State Warriors - Los Angeles Clippers 107-131
Los Angeles Lakers - Brooklyn Nets 102-104

Cum arată clasamentele din cele două conferințe:
Sursa foto: captură soccerstand.com

VEST:



EST:



NBA Show:






101 vizualizari


