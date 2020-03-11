​VIDEO NBA: Înfrângere surprinzătoare pentru Los Angeles Lakers (Rezultatele zilei)

Brooklyn Nets a reușit surpriza zilei în NBA, după ce s-a impus, scor 104-102, chiar în Staples Center, contra celor de la Los Angeles Lakers. Marcator a 29 de puncte (plus 12 recuperări și 9 pase decisive), LeBron James nu a putut opri înfrângerea formației californiene.



S-au disputat în NBA:

Indiana Pacers - Boston Celtics 111-114

Washington Wizards - New York Knicks 122-115

Chicago Bulls - Cleveland Cavaliers 108-103

Houston Rockets - Minnesota Timberwolves 117-111

Memphis Grizzlies - Orlando Magic 115-120

San Antonio Spurs - Dallas Mavericks 119-109

Portland Trail Blazers - Phoenix Suns 121-105

Golden State Warriors - Los Angeles Clippers 107-131

Los Angeles Lakers - Brooklyn Nets 102-104

Cum arată clasamentele din cele două conferințe:

