​VIDEO NBA: Înfrângere surprinzătoare pentru Los Angeles Lakers (Rezultatele zilei)

Washington Wizards - New York Knicks 122-115
Chicago Bulls - Cleveland Cavaliers 108-103
Houston Rockets - Minnesota Timberwolves 117-111
Memphis Grizzlies - Orlando Magic 115-120
San Antonio Spurs - Dallas Mavericks 119-109
Portland Trail Blazers - Phoenix Suns 121-105
Golden State Warriors - Los Angeles Clippers 107-131
Los Angeles Lakers - Brooklyn Nets 102-104
Russell Westbrook gets it done on both ends of the court to earn your Heads Up Play of the Day! pic.twitter.com/FTsB7LmeY0— NBA TV (@NBATV) March 11, 2020
\uD83D\uDD25 Dinwiddie wins it for BKN \uD83D\uDD25@SDinwiddie_25 pours in 23 PTS, including the game-winning J with 28.4 seconds left for the @BrooklynNets! pic.twitter.com/vXqXkuDb7t— NBA (@NBA) March 11, 2020
#2WayPlayer @Kostas_ante13 was feelin' it tonight \uD83D\uDE24— NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 11, 2020
24 PTS (t-career-high) | 15 REB | 11-12 FGM@DaytonMBB ↗️ @SouthBayLakers ↔️ @Lakers pic.twitter.com/xOfki0Llkr
Wiggins showing SERIOUS bounce. \uD83D\uDE33— NBA (@NBA) March 11, 2020
\uD83D\uDCFA: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/k21FHDZ2wJ