VIDEO ATP Buenos Aires: Norvegianul Casper Ruud a câștigat primul titlu ATP din carieră

În vârstă de 21 de ani, norvegianul Casper Ruud (45 ATP) și-a trecut în palmares primul său titlu ATP, după ce l-a învins pe portughezul Pedro Sousa (145 ATP) în finala turneului de la Buenos Aires, scor 6-1, 6-4.





Cap de serie numărul 8, Casper Ruud a avut nevoie de o ora și 10 minute pentru a se impune în fața lui Sousa, ajuns pe tabloul principal al competiției din Argentina în calitate de lucky loser.





Pedro Sousa a ajuns în finala turneului fără să joace partida din semifinale, după ce Diego Schwartzman (principalul favorit) a fost nevoit să se retragă din cauza unei accidentări.





Grație succesului de la Buenos Aires, Ruud a făcut un salt de 11 locuri în clasamentul ATP, aflându-se acum pe 34, cea mai bună clasare din carieră. De asemenea, Pedro Sousa a urcat 38 de poziții, până pe locul 107.





Pedro Sousa (31 de ani) s-a aflat la prima sa finală ATP din carieră.





De știut: Casper Ruud este primul norvegian care câștigă un titlu ATP.



What a week for @CasperRuud98 \uD83D\uDE4C



First \uD83C\uDFC6 today in Buenos Aires and on Monday he'll pass his father to become the highest-ranked ATP player in Norway's history. #ArgOpen2020 pic.twitter.com/tV1OCkKVrF — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 16, 2020

Rezumatul meciului Sousa vs Ruud:













Kyle Edmund, campion la New York





În finala turneului de la New York, britanicul Kyle Edmund (62 ATP), favoritul numărul 8, l-a învins pe italianul Andreas Seppi (98 ATP), scor 7-5, 6-1, după o oră și 21 de minute de joc.





În vârstă de 25 de ani, Edmund și-a trecut în palmares al doilea titlu ATP al carierei, după cel câștigat în 2018 la Antwerp. După acest succes, britanicul a urcat 17 poziţii în ierarhia mondială, până pe 45. Andreas Seppi a făcut un salt de 18 locuri, până pe 80.





Make that ✌️ ATP titles!@kyle8edmund is the 2020 @NewYorkOpen champion, downing Andreas Seppi 7-5 6-1 \uD83D\uDC4F pic.twitter.com/yLnV3nvMlW — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 16, 2020

"Happy birthday to my dad. I know he's watching so happy birthday to him." @kyle8edmund making his pops mega proud on Sunday in New York \uD83D\uDE0B#NYOpen pic.twitter.com/mucxDu7luJ — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 16, 2020

Seppi (35 de ani) rămâne cu trei titluri în palmares: Moscova, Belgrad (ambele în 2012) și Eastbourne (2011). Pentru jucătorul italian, finala de la New York a fost prima după mai bine de un an (după cea de la Sydney).