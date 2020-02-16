Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO Gael Monfils, învingător la Rotterdam pentru al doilea an la rând

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 16 februarie 2020, 19:13 Sport | Tenis


Gael Monfils
Gael Monfils
Foto: atp/ twitter
Francezul Gael Monfils (9 ATP), cap de serie numărul 3, și-a apărat trofeul cucerit anul trecut la turneul ATP de la Rotterdam, după ce l-a învins în finala actualei ediții pe canadianul Felix Auger-Aliassime (21 ATP), scor 6-2, 6-4.

Pentru Gael Monfils (33 de ani) este al zecelea titlul ATP din carieră și al doilea din acest an. Francezul s-a mai impus la Montpellier, unde l-a învins în ultimul act pe canadianul Vasek Pospisil, scor 7-5, 6-3.

Trofeele cucerite de Gael Monfils: Sopot (2015), Metz (2009), Montpellier (2010, 2014), Stockholm (2011), Washington (2016), Doha (2018), Rotterdam (2019, 2020) și Montpellier (2020).

În vârstă de 19 ani, Felix Auger-Aliassime mai are de așteptat până la primul său titlu ATP. Tânărul canadian a disputat la Rotterdam a patra finală ATP din carieră, după cele din 2019 de la Rio de Janeiro, Lyon și Stuttgart (toate pierdute).


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















768 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Post-Brexit Marea Britanie anunță că închide robinetul pentru forța de muncă ”ieftină” și slab calificată din afara țării
VIDEO Situație absurdă la Satu Mare: Un bărbat a scăpat de suspiciunea de coronavirus, însă nu a mai fost primit acasă. Localnicii au protestat și ei
A fost arestat activistul rus care a declanșat scandalul sexual în urma căruia favoritul lui Macron s-a retras din cursa pentru Primăria Parisului
VIDEO Ponta a adus liderii PSD pe scenă, la Pro România. Firea: A fost cel mai performant premier. Îmi doresc o alianță / Ciolacu: Știu că unii nu vor alianță, dar nu vreți să-i întrebăm pe români?
Anchetă după ce o femeie și-a sufocat bebelușul în somn, din greșeală. Tatăl este un parlamentar din Rep. Moldova
VIDEO Zelenski, despre Scandalul Ucraina care a dus la acuzarea lui Trump: Mereu am vrut să iau Oscarul și să fiu popular în SUA. Acum sunt foarte popular / Nu mai spuneți că suntem o țară coruptă
Ultimul bilanț al deceselor provocate de coronavirus a ajuns la aproape 1.700
WTA Dubai: Sorana Cîrstea și Ana Bogdan, în ultimul tur al calificărilor - Le-au învins pe principalele două favorite
Proeminent critic al regimului din China, plasat în arest la domiciliu: ”Acesta ar putea fi ultimul mesaj pe care îl scriu”
Dictatorul Kim Jong Un și-a făcut apariția în public, după aproape o lună de absență


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne