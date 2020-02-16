VIDEO Gael Monfils, învingător la Rotterdam pentru al doilea an la rând

Francezul Gael Monfils (9 ATP), cap de serie numărul 3, și-a apărat trofeul cucerit anul trecut la turneul ATP de la Rotterdam, după ce l-a învins în finala actualei ediții pe canadianul Felix Auger-Aliassime (21 ATP), scor 6-2, 6-4.





Pentru Gael Monfils (33 de ani) este al zecelea titlul ATP din carieră și al doilea din acest an. Francezul s-a mai impus la Montpellier, unde l-a învins în ultimul act pe canadianul Vasek Pospisil, scor 7-5, 6-3.



Trofeele cucerite de Gael Monfils: Sopot (2015), Metz (2009), Montpellier (2010, 2014), Stockholm (2011), Washington (2016), Doha (2018), Rotterdam (2019, 2020) și Montpellier (2020).





În vârstă de 19 ani, Felix Auger-Aliassime mai are de așteptat până la primul său titlu ATP. Tânărul canadian a disputat la Rotterdam a patra finală ATP din carieră, după cele din 2019 de la Rio de Janeiro, Lyon și Stuttgart (toate pierdute).



Felix still fighting!@felixtennis saves 4 Championship Points & forces Monfils to try to serve it out again at 5-4... pic.twitter.com/NDqCJJGuVU — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 16, 2020