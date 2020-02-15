ATP Rotterdam: Gael Monfils și Felix Auger-Aliassime, finaliștii competiției

Gael Monfils (9 ATP), cap de serie numărul 3, și Felix Auger-Aliassime (21 ATP) s-au calificat, sâmbătă, în finala turneului ATP de la Rotterdam.





În prima semifinală a competiției din Olanda, canadianul Felix Auger-Aliassime l-a învins în două seturi pe spaniolul Pablo Carreno-Busta (30 ATP), scor 7-6(2), 6-4, după o oră și 51 de minute.





De partea cealaltă, Gael Monfils, deținătorul trofeului de la Rotterdam, a dispus de sârbul Filip Krajinovic (39 ATP), scor 6-4, 7-6(5), după o oră și 47 de minute.







Pentru Gael Monfils (33 de ani) va fi a doua finală din acest an, după cea de la Montpellier, câștigată în fața canadianului Vasek Pospisil, scor 7-5, 6-3. Francezul are în palmares 9 trofee.





În vârstă de 19 ani, Felix Auger-Aliassime se află la a patra finală ATP din carieră, după cele din 2019 de la Rio de Janeiro, Lyon și Stuttgart (toate pierdute).





Va fi prima întâlnire directă dintre Gael Monfils și Felix Auger-Aliassime.



