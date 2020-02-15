VIDEO ATP Buenos Aires: Diego Schwartzman, calificare dramatică în semifinale după ce a salvat patru mingi de meci

Diego Schwartzman (14 ATP), principalul favorit, a obținut calificarea în semifinalele turneului de la Buenos Aires după o partidă maraton de trei ore și 43 de minute cu uruguayanul Pablo Cuevas (48 ATP), în care a salvat patru mingi de meci.





Diego Schwartzman a revenit de la 0-1 la seturi, impunându-se cu 5-7, 7-6(11), 7-5. În tie-break-ul setului al doilea, argentinianul a salvat patru mingi de meci (la 5-6, 8-9, 9-10 și 10-11).







Partida va rămâne cu siguranță în memoria lui Diego Schwartzman, mai ales că în decisiv a fost nevoit să facă față și unei accidentări. Argentinianul a avut prima sa minge de meci la scorul de 5-4, pe serviciul lui Pablo Cuevas. Uruguayanul a reușit să o anuleze cu un forehand câștigător, dar în urma raliului Schwartzman a acuzat probleme musculare în zona inghinală și a primit îngrijiri medicale.





După reluarea partidei, Cuevas a egalat situația pe tabelă (5-5), dar Schwartzman și-a adjudecat următoarele două game-uri, fructificând a treia sa minge de meci.







În penultimul act, Schwartzman îl va înfrunta pe portughezul Pedro Sousa (145 ATP), care a trecut în sferturi de brazilianul Thiago Monteiro (92 ATP), scor 7-6(5), 6-4.





În cealaltă semifinală se vor afla față în față norvegianul Casper Ruud (45 ATP), cap de serie numărul 8, și argentinianul Juan Ignacio Londero (69 ATP).





Rezultate sferturi:





Diego Schwartzman (ARG/N.1) - Pablo Cuevas (URU) 5-7, 7-6 (13/11), 7-5

Pedro Sousa (POR/N.5) - Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4

Casper Ruud (NOR/N.8) - Dusan Lajovic (SRB/N.3) 7-5, 6-1

Juan Ignacio Londero (ARG) - Guido Pella (ARG/N.2) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)







Turneul de la Buenos Aires face parte din categoria "ATP 250" și se dispută pe zgură, în perioada 10-16 februarie. Competiția este dotată cu premii de $611,420. În 2019, câștigătorul turneului a fost italianul Marco Cecchinato, care l-a învins în finală chiar pe Diego Schwartzman, scor 6-1, 6-2.



That feeling when you absolutely NAIL your forehand on set point \uD83D\uDE4C



That was huge, @PabloCuevas22 \uD83D\uDE05



\uD83C\uDFA5: @TennisTV | @ArgentinaOpen pic.twitter.com/2HJRyQlFKj — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 14, 2020

Can you believe that?!



Local hero \uD83C\uDDE6\uD83C\uDDF7 @dieschwartzman survives FOUR (!!) match points, before coming through an injury to defeat Cuevas 5-7 7-6 7-5 at the @ArgentinaOpen!



\uD83C\uDFA5: @TennisTV pic.twitter.com/m0qYF3ni1h — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 15, 2020