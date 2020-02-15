Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO ATP Buenos Aires: Diego Schwartzman, calificare dramatică în semifinale după ce a salvat patru mingi de meci

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 15 februarie 2020, 9:44 Sport | Tenis


Diego Schwartzman, la finalul unui meci maraton
Diego Schwartzman, la finalul unui meci maraton
Foto: atptour.com
Diego Schwartzman (14 ATP), principalul favorit, a obținut calificarea în semifinalele turneului de la Buenos Aires după o partidă maraton de trei ore și 43 de minute cu uruguayanul Pablo Cuevas (48 ATP), în care a salvat patru mingi de meci.

Diego Schwartzman a revenit de la 0-1 la seturi, impunându-se cu 5-7, 7-6(11), 7-5. În tie-break-ul setului al doilea, argentinianul a salvat patru mingi de meci (la 5-6, 8-9, 9-10 și 10-11).

Partida va rămâne cu siguranță în memoria lui Diego Schwartzman, mai ales că în decisiv a fost nevoit să facă față și unei accidentări. Argentinianul a avut prima sa minge de meci la scorul de 5-4, pe serviciul lui Pablo Cuevas. Uruguayanul a reușit să o anuleze cu un forehand câștigător, dar în urma raliului Schwartzman a acuzat probleme musculare în zona inghinală și a primit îngrijiri medicale.

După reluarea partidei, Cuevas a egalat situația pe tabelă (5-5), dar Schwartzman și-a adjudecat următoarele două game-uri, fructificând a treia sa minge de meci.

În penultimul act, Schwartzman îl va înfrunta pe portughezul Pedro Sousa (145 ATP), care a trecut în sferturi de brazilianul Thiago Monteiro (92 ATP), scor 7-6(5), 6-4.

În cealaltă semifinală se vor afla față în față norvegianul Casper Ruud (45 ATP), cap de serie numărul 8, și argentinianul Juan Ignacio Londero (69 ATP).

Rezultate sferturi:

Diego Schwartzman (ARG/N.1) - Pablo Cuevas (URU) 5-7, 7-6 (13/11), 7-5
Pedro Sousa (POR/N.5) - Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4
Casper Ruud (NOR/N.8) - Dusan Lajovic (SRB/N.3) 7-5, 6-1
Juan Ignacio Londero (ARG) - Guido Pella (ARG/N.2) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)

Turneul de la Buenos Aires face parte din categoria "ATP 250" și se dispută pe zgură, în perioada 10-16 februarie. Competiția este dotată cu premii de $611,420. În 2019, câștigătorul turneului a fost italianul Marco Cecchinato, care l-a învins în finală chiar pe Diego Schwartzman, scor 6-1, 6-2.
Rezumatul meciului dintre Diego Schwartzman și Pablo Cuevas:


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















284 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Fostul ministru Decebal Traian Remeș a murit
Primăria Capitalei a pus 100 de milioane euro în bugetul pe 2020 pentru a-l despăgubi pe Constanda
Spitalul din Constanța, unde o femeie a murit după ce a așteptat 16 ore la Urgență, recidivează: Un bărbat a murit după ce a așteptat ore în șir la Urgență, a fost plimbat între spitale și i s-a reproșat că "nu are nimic" și "a venit degeaba"
Traian Băsescu, despre Moise Guran: O panaramă. Va fi un rateu în politică, are un mare deficit de caracter
Institutul de Medicină Legală: Copilul de 4 ani din Pitești a murit din cauza anesteziei făcute la stomatolog. El nu avea alte probleme de sănătate
INTERVIU. Tommy Cash va cânta din nou la Electric Castle, după ce anul trecut a fost interzis de organizatori. Toate detaliile despre revenirea lui la festival
Comisia Europeană declanșează procedura de deficit bugetar excesiv în cazul României / Principala critică, legată de majorarea pensiilor/ Florin Cîțu: Știam acest lucru de când am preluat mandatul
Șeful Institutului Cantacuzino: Nu vom putea produce vaccin mai devreme de 7-8 ani
Cum se face înscrierea în clasa pregătitoare: fiecare inspectorat își elaborează o procedură/ Calendarul complet al încrierii în anul școlar 2020- 2021
UEFA: Manchester City, exclusă din Champions League pentru două sezoane


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne