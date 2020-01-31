This one hurt a lot, and still does, but if I have learnt anything in my career, it's that the lessons from the toughest losses can become the reason behind your biggest wins.— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) January 31, 2020
So I will take it, and learn from it.
Thank you to this beautiful country, see you next year ❤️\uD83C\uDDE6\uD83C\uDDFA pic.twitter.com/81qaGCQF2z
Mesajul motivațional postat de Simona Halep după eliminarea de la Australian Open
