Mesajul motivațional postat de Simona Halep după eliminarea de la Australian Open

de Red. Sport     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 31 ianuarie 2020, 9:17 Sport | Tenis


Simona Halep
Simona Halep
Foto: Captura YouTube - Australian Open
​Simona Halep a transmis un mesaj pe Twitter, după eliminarea suferită în semifinalele Australian Open, în care spune că lecţia învăţată dintr-o înfrângere poate fi baza unor mari succese în viitor, informează News.ro.

Ce a spus Simona Halep pe Twitter

"Asta m-a durut mult şi încă o face (n.r. înfrângerea cu Muguruza), dar dacă am învăţat ceva în cariera mea este că lecţiile din cele mai grele înfrângeri pot deveni motivul pentru cele mai mari victorii. Aşa că o accept şi învăţ din ea. Mulţumesc acestei frumoase ţări, ne vedem la anul", a scris Simona Halep, pe Twitter.

Simona Halep, locul 3 WTA şi cap de serie numărul 4, a ratat calificarea în finala Australian Open, după ce a fost învinsă, joi, cu scorul de 7-6 (8), 7-5, de spaniola Garbine Muguruza, locul 32 WTA.


