Australian Open: ​Novak Djokovic, în semifinale - Urmează duelul de cinci stele cu Roger Federer

Man on a mission ➡️

Man on a mission ➡️ With a set already under his belt, @DjokerNole leads Milos Raonic 5-2 in the second set. #AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/hnZLckcM63

One foot in the #AusOpen semifinal.@DjokerNole wraps up the second set, 6-3 to lead Milos Raonic two sets to love on @RodLaverArena. #AO2020 pic.twitter.com/wnl2IImPJe