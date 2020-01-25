​Australian Open: Rafael Nadal, calificare fără emoții în optimi / Ce îl așteaptă pe iberic în turul următor

Rafael Nadal n-a avut nicio problemă în fața compatriotului său ( Pablo Carreno-Busta (6-1, 6-2, 6-4) și s-a calificat, după un meci de o oră și 40 de minute, în optimile de la Australian Open.





Rafa a prins o zi extraordinară la serviciu pierzând doar cinci puncte în game-urile de lansare din primele două seturi. Chiar dacă Busta (cap de serie 27) a evoluat mai bine în setul al treilea, acesta nu a făcut față și Nadal a făcut break-ul decisiv în game-ul al cincilea.





În optimile de la Melbourne, Rafa se va întâlni cu învingătorul duelului dintre Nick Kyrgios (Australia, 26 ATP) și Karen Khachanov (Rusia, 17 ATP).





\uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDF8 VAMOS \uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDF8



In the battle of the Spaniards, @RafaelNadal dispatches of compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1 6-2 6-4 to reach the fourth round at the #AusOpen for the 13th time.#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/WvNo5nfOUN — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2020

"Federer is Federer" \uD83C\uDF7D️ x \uD83C\uDFBE@RafaelNadal said he spent Friday night in, with room service & Federer vs Millman on the \uD83D\uDCFA.



Sounds like he didn't miss a beat!#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/HrGQDJsNkw — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2020