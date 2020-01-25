​Australian Open: Rafael Nadal, calificare fără emoții în optimi / Ce îl așteaptă pe iberic în turul următor

Nici celălalt posibil adversar nu îi este străin lui Rafa. Spaniolul și rusul au oferit, la ediția din 2018 a US Open-ului, unul dintre cele mai spectaculoase meciuri din ultimii ani. Nadal s-a impus atunci, cu greu, scor 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(7), 7-6(3). Totuși, campionul iberic nu are de obicei probleme în fața lui Khachanov (conduce cu 7-0 în confruntările directe).
Masculin, turul III, s-au disputat până acum:
Gael Monfils (Franța, favorit 10) vs Ernests Gulbis (Letonia) 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-3
Dominic Thiem (Austria, 5) vs Taylor Fritz (SUA, 29) 6-2, 6-4, (5)6-7, 6-5
Andrey Rublev (Rusia, 17) vs David Goffin (Belgia, 11) 2-6, 7-6(3), 6-4, 7-6(4)
Rafael Nadal (Spania, 1) vs Pablo Carreno-Busta (Spania, 27) 6-1, 6-2, 6-4
Stan Wawrinka (Elveția, 15) vs John Isner (SUA, 19) 6-4, 6-1 (abandon Isner)
\uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDF8 VAMOS \uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDF8— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2020
In the battle of the Spaniards, @RafaelNadal dispatches of compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1 6-2 6-4 to reach the fourth round at the #AusOpen for the 13th time.#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/WvNo5nfOUN
.@RafaelNadal with the highest praise for @johnhmillman after his epic third round battle with @rogerfederer \uD83D\uDC4A#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/c2NfLp91VU— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2020
"Federer is Federer" \uD83C\uDF7D️ x \uD83C\uDFBE@RafaelNadal said he spent Friday night in, with room service & Federer vs Millman on the \uD83D\uDCFA.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2020
Sounds like he didn't miss a beat!#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/HrGQDJsNkw