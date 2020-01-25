Español
​Australian Open: Rafael Nadal, calificare fără emoții în optimi / Ce îl așteaptă pe iberic în turul următor

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 25 ianuarie 2020, 10:19 Sport | Tenis


Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal
Foto: Twitter - Australian Open
Rafael Nadal n-a avut nicio problemă în fața compatriotului său Pablo Carreno-Busta și s-a calificat, după un meci de o oră și 40 de minute, în optimile de la Australian Open.

Rafa a prins o zi extraordinară la serviciu pierzând doar cinci puncte în game-urile de lansare din primele două seturi. Chiar dacă Busta (cap de serie 27) a evoluat mai bine în setul al treilea, acesta nu a făcut față și Nadal a făcut break-ul decisiv în game-ul al cincilea.

În optimile de la Melbourne, Rafa se va întâlni cu învingătorul duelului dintre Nick Kyrgios (Australia, 26 ATP) și Karen Khachanov (Rusia, 17 ATP).

Nick Kyrgios (cunoscut, printre altele, și pentru comentariile făcute la adresa ibericului) l-a ironizat pe Rafael Nadal în meciul cu Gilles Simon din turul doi. Acestuia i s-a alăturat și adversarul, cei doi stârnind râsete în tribune.​ Australianul este un adversar dificil pentru Rafa și s-a impus în trei din cele șapte confruntări directe.

Nici celălalt posibil adversar nu îi este străin lui Rafa. Spaniolul și rusul au oferit, la ediția din 2018 a US Open-ului, unul dintre cele mai spectaculoase meciuri din ultimii ani. Nadal s-a impus atunci, cu greu, scor 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(7), 7-6(3). Totuși, campionul iberic nu are de obicei probleme în fața lui Khachanov (conduce cu 7-0 în confruntările directe).



