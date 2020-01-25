​Australian Open: Rafael Nadal, calificare fără emoții în optimi / Ce îl așteaptă pe iberic în turul următor

Nici celălalt posibil adversar nu îi este străin lui Rafa. Spaniolul și rusul au oferit, la ediția din 2018 a US Open-ului, unul dintre cele mai spectaculoase meciuri din ultimii ani. Nadal s-a impus atunci, cu greu, scor 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(7), 7-6(3). Totuși, campionul iberic nu are de obicei probleme în fața lui Khachanov (conduce cu 7-0 în confruntările directe).
\uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDF8 VAMOS \uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDF8— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2020
In the battle of the Spaniards, @RafaelNadal dispatches of compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1 6-2 6-4 to reach the fourth round at the #AusOpen for the 13th time.#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/WvNo5nfOUN
.@RafaelNadal with the highest praise for @johnhmillman after his epic third round battle with @rogerfederer \uD83D\uDC4A#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/c2NfLp91VU— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2020
"Federer is Federer" \uD83C\uDF7D️ x \uD83C\uDFBE@RafaelNadal said he spent Friday night in, with room service & Federer vs Millman on the \uD83D\uDCFA.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2020
Sounds like he didn't miss a beat!#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/HrGQDJsNkw