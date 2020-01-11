VIDEO Andrey Rublev, campion la Doha / Rusul ajunge pentru prima dată în TOP 20 ATP

De-a lungul turneului, Rublev a mai întâlnit nume precum Mikhail Kukushkin (6-4, 6-2), Pierre-Hugues Herbert (6-4, 6-3) sau Miomir Kecmanovic (6-3, 6-1).
Rublev rules in Doha!— ATP Tour (@atptour) January 11, 2020
\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA@AndreyRublev97 has defeated Moutet 6-2 7-6(3) to win the @QatarTennis \uD83C\uDFC6pic.twitter.com/3xsLJF5ocI
Lift it high, @AndreyRublev97 \uD83C\uDFC6— ATP Tour (@atptour) January 11, 2020
That's a third #ATPTour title for the Russian \uD83D\uDE4Cpic.twitter.com/o2xQUAfIZB
He'll be inside the Top 20 on Monday!— ATP Tour (@atptour) January 11, 2020
Hear from the newly crowned @QatarTennis champion, @AndreyRublev97 \uD83D\uDCAApic.twitter.com/HZHnwFaaFy