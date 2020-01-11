VIDEO Andrey Rublev, campion la Doha / Rusul ajunge pentru prima dată în TOP 20 ATP

Rublev l-a învins în finală pe francezul Corentin Moutet, numărul 81 mondial, venit din calificări, scor 6-2, 7-6 (3). Meciul a durat o oră şi 27 de minute.



De-a lungul turneului, Rublev a mai întâlnit nume precum Mikhail Kukushkin (6-4, 6-2), Pierre-Hugues Herbert (6-4, 6-3) sau Miomir Kecmanovic (6-3, 6-1).

Ca urmare a parcursului de la Doha, Rublev va ajunge pentru prima dată în TOP 20 ATP (va ocupa locul 19), iar Moutet va accede în TOP 75 (poziția 71).





Andrey Rublev mai are în palmares două trofee la simplu: Umag 2017 şi Moscova 2019.

Rublev rules in Doha!



\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA@AndreyRublev97 has defeated Moutet 6-2 7-6(3) to win the @QatarTennis \uD83C\uDFC6pic.twitter.com/3xsLJF5ocI — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 11, 2020