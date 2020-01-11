Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO Andrey Rublev, campion la Doha / Rusul ajunge pentru prima dată în TOP 20 ATP

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 11 ianuarie 2020, 19:51 Sport | Tenis


Andrey Rublev si trofeul de la Doha
Andrey Rublev si trofeul de la Doha
Foto: captura atpworldtour.com
​Tenismenul rus Andrey Rublev, locul 23 ATP, a câştigat, sâmbătă, turneul de la Doha, cu premii totale de 1,3 milioane de dolari, informează News.ro.

Rublev l-a învins în finală pe francezul Corentin Moutet, numărul 81 mondial, venit din calificări, scor 6-2, 7-6 (3). Meciul a durat o oră şi 27 de minute.

De-a lungul turneului, Rublev a mai întâlnit nume precum Mikhail Kukushkin (6-4, 6-2), Pierre-Hugues Herbert (6-4, 6-3) sau Miomir Kecmanovic (6-3, 6-1).

Ca urmare a parcursului de la Doha, Rublev va ajunge pentru prima dată în TOP 20 ATP (va ocupa locul 19), iar Moutet va accede în TOP 75 (poziția 71).

Andrey Rublev mai are în palmares două trofee la simplu: Umag 2017 şi Moscova 2019.



Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















215 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Cum a cumpărat președintele Colegiului Medicilor sediu de 1 milion de euro, o vilă scoasă la licitație cu 584.000 de euro. În sediu lucrează 40 de angajați
UPDATE Iranul recunoaște că a doborât avionul ucrainean. ”O eroare umană într-un moment de criză provocat de aventurismul SUA”
Revoltă într-un sat din Suceava față de romii care au comis mai multe infracțiuni, ce au culminat cu un viol odios
Cum a construit Arabia Saudită prima sa linie de mare viteză - Drumul complicat dintre cele două orașe sfinte ale Islamului
Furie în rândul multor iranieni: ”Au fost atât de grijulii să nu omoare niciun american în răzbunarea lor pentru Soleimani. Dar de ce nu au închis aeroportul?”
Iran: Avionul Boeing a fost doborât fără ordin din cauza unui bruiaj, spune un general iranian
Messiah, Netflix. Serialul care te provoacă la întrebarea: ce ar fi dacă ar apărea un al doilea Mesia în Orientul Mijlociu?
Un georgian care trăieste în Ucraina s-a îmbătat și a trecut din greșeală granița în România
Alegeri la UMF București: Cine sunt cei trei medici care candidează pentru funcția de rector
VIDEO Pentagonul acuză o apropiere "agresivă" a unei nave rusești de război în Marea Arabiei


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne