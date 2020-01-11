Español
ATP Cup

VIDEO Novak Djokovic, născut pentru a face spectacol - Monologul trăirilor intense din meciul cu Rusia

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 11 ianuarie 2020, 10:10


Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic
Foto: atpcup.com
Novak Djokovic și-a purtat țara spre finala ATP Cup, nefiind nevoie de vreo mare teorie pentru a putea spune că fără el Serbia nu ar fi ajuns în finala competiției. Spectaculos în joc, dar mai ales în gesturi, Nole a realizat un monolog al trăirilor și în timpul duelului cu Daniil Medvedev din semifinale.

1) Cheamă la fotografie un copil care s-a speriat parcă de atâta lume din jurul său:
2) Deranjat de gălăgia celor din jur:

3) Pumnul strâns și direcția spre victorie:
4) Aplaudați-mă!
5) Racheta, obiect opțional pe terenul de tenis:
6) Haideți, mai cu vlagă!
7) Bucuria victoriei, neprețuită:






    Pentru mine, Novak este,... z (Sâmbătă, 11 ianuarie 2020, 11:04)

    gigiN [utilizator]

    .... de departe, cel mai placut om din tenisul mondial.Pacat ca nu este si cel mai iubit !!


