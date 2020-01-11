Español
​VIDEO ATP Cup: Serbia, calificare spectaculoasă în marea finală: 3-0 contra Rusiei

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 11 ianuarie 2020, 9:36 Sport | Tenis


Novak Djokovic, inca o data decisiv pentru Serbia
Novak Djokovic, inca o data decisiv pentru Serbia
Foto: atpcup.com
​Ceea ce se anunța un duel echilibrat a fost până la urmă o victorie la zero a Serbiei, echipă care s-a calificat în finala ATP Cup. Novak Djokovic și compania au trecut cu 3-0 de Rusia și așteaptă acum numele adversarei: Australia sau Spania.

Așa cum era de așteptat, duelul dintre Novak și Daniil a fost punctul de atracție al confruntării dintre Serbia și Rusia. A fost un meci spectaculos, cu multe execuții desprinse parcă din jocurile video și cu o viteză de excecuție greu de urmărit uneori și din fața televizorului.

După două ore și 49 de minute, Djokovic a avut câștig de cauză, însă trebuie acordat un merit important și adversarului său - Medvedev a arătat încă o dată că are armele necesare pentru a se lupta cu cei mai puternici.

Rezultatele zilei:

Dusan Lajovic - Karen Khachanov 7-5, 7-6(1)
Novak Djokovic - Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 5-7, 6-4
Cacic/Troicki - Gabashvili/Kravchuk 6-4, 7-6(7)

Se vor disputa:

Nick Kyrgios - Bautista Agut
Alex De Minaur - Rafael Nadal
Confruntări urmate de un meci de dublu.

Finala va avea loc duminică: Serbia vs Australia/Spania.

Momentul în care Djokovic a câștigat meciul cu Medvedev:
Djokovic și Medvedev au făcut spectacol:






