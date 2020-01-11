​VIDEO ATP Cup: Serbia, calificare spectaculoasă în marea finală: 3-0 contra Rusiei

​Ceea ce se anunța un duel echilibrat a fost până la urmă o victorie la zero a Serbiei, echipă care s-a calificat în finala ATP Cup. Novak Djokovic și compania au trecut cu 3-0 de Rusia și așteaptă acum numele adversarei: Australia sau Spania.







Așa cum era de așteptat, duelul dintre Novak și Daniil a fost punctul de atracție al confruntării dintre Serbia și Rusia. A fost un meci spectaculos, cu multe execuții desprinse parcă din jocurile video și cu o viteză de excecuție greu de urmărit uneori și din fața televizorului.







După două ore și 49 de minute, Djokovic a avut câștig de cauză, însă trebuie acordat un merit important și adversarului său - Medvedev a arătat încă o dată că are armele necesare pentru a se lupta cu cei mai puternici.







Rezultatele zilei:







Dusan Lajovic - Karen Khachanov 7-5, 7-6(1)

Novak Djokovic - Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 5-7, 6-4

Cacic/Troicki - Gabashvili/Kravchuk 6-4, 7-6(7)





Se vor disputa:





Nick Kyrgios - Bautista Agut

Alex De Minaur - Rafael Nadal

Confruntări urmate de un meci de dublu.





Finala va avea loc duminică: Serbia vs Australia/Spania.







Momentul în care Djokovic a câștigat meciul cu Medvedev:



First to the final, \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDF8 #TeamSerbia!



Djokovic pulls out a hard-fought victory behind sterling tennis 6-1 5-7 6-4 over Medvedev to take the tie 2-0.#ATPCup | #SRBRUS pic.twitter.com/wvaukq6rQl — ATPCup (@ATPCup) January 11, 2020