​Cupa Davis: Spania, a doua finalistă (2-1 cu Marea Britanie) - Victorii pe linie pentru Rafael Nadal

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 24 noiembrie 2019, 8:46 Sport | Tenis


Rafael Nadal si Feliciano Lopez
Rafael Nadal si Feliciano Lopez
Foto: Twitter - Davis Cup by Rakuten Madrid Finals
​Spania, echipa gazdă a turneului final al Cupei Davis, s-a calificat în finală după ce a învins Marea Britanie, scor 2-1. Punctul decisiv a fost adus de perechea Rafael Nadal / Feliciano Lopez, victorioasă cu 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8) în faţa cuplului Jamie Murray / Neal Skupski.

Rafael Nadal a fost din nou piesa de rezistență din echipa Spaniei. Liderul mondial a egalat scorul la general, după ce l-a învins fără probleme pe Daniel Evans (42 ATP), scor 6-4, 6-0. Britanicii au câștigat meciul de debut, Kyle Edmund (69 ATP) impunându-se în fața lui Feliciano Lopez (62 ATP), scor 6-3, 7-6(3).

Nadal a contribuit apoi și la victoria din meciul de dublu, jucat alături de Feliciano Lopez. Cei doi au salvat patru mingi de set în actul secund (una la 6-5 și trei în tie-break), care ar fi putut relansa meciul. La rândul lor, britanicii au salvat o minge de meci, la scorul de 8-7 în tie-break, dar spaniolii au profitat de cea de-a doua și au încheiat partida după două ore și 18 minute de joc.

Rafael Nadal nu a pierdut niciun meci la actuala ediție a Cupei Davis. De la debutul competiției, el i-a învins pe Karen Khachanov (Rusia, 17 ATP), Borna Gojo (Croația, 280 ATP), Diego Schawartzman (14 ATP) și Daniel Evans (Marea Britanie, 42 ATP).

Pentru iberici va fi a zecea finală în Cupa Davis, ei având cinci trofee în palmares (2000, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011). Spania a pierdut ultima finală jucată, în 2012, contra Cehiei.

Marea Britanie - Spania 1-2

Kyle Edmund (69 ATP) - Feliciano Lopez (62 ATP) 6-3, 7-6(3)
Daniel Evans (42 ATP) - Rafael Nadal (1 ATP) 4-6, 0-6
Jamie Murray / Neal Skupski - Rafael Nadal / Feliciano Lopez 6-7(3), 6-7(8)


Finala e programată duminică, de la ora 17:00 (ora României).


