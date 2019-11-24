​Cupa Davis: Spania, a doua finalistă (2-1 cu Marea Britanie) - Victorii pe linie pentru Rafael Nadal

Daniel Evans (42 ATP) - Rafael Nadal (1 ATP) 4-6, 0-6
Jamie Murray / Neal Skupski - Rafael Nadal / Feliciano Lopez 6-7(3), 6-7(8)
The moment Spain won their way into their first Davis Cup final since 2012...@RafaelNadal | @feliciano_lopez #GBRESP #DavisCupMadridFinals #byRakuten pic.twitter.com/Lp4QQfHvRW— Davis Cup by Rakuten Madrid Finals (@DavisCupFinals) November 24, 2019
“This competition is dramatic and with this new format even more. We are super, super happy, (it) has been an amazing and unforgettable evening for all of us"— Davis Cup by Rakuten Madrid Finals (@DavisCupFinals) November 23, 2019
"It was a lot of drama but this is what you expect when you play these kind of matches. I think we have a great opportunity to hold this trophy tomorrow the Davis Cup here at home."@feliciano_lopez #GBRESP #DavisCupMadridFinals #byRakuten pic.twitter.com/6El39a6JLx— Davis Cup by Rakuten Madrid Finals (@DavisCupFinals) November 23, 2019
The final is set.— Davis Cup by Rakuten Madrid Finals (@DavisCupFinals) November 23, 2019
