Turneul Campionilor: Victorie pentru Horia Tecău și Jean Julien Rojer împotriva favoriților numărul unu

That's a superb victory for Rojer & Tecau \uD83D\uDCAA



They've defeated top seeds Cabal/Farah 6-2, 5-7, {10-8} to stay alive in Group Max Mirnyi \uD83D\uDC4F



\uD83C\uDFA5: @TennisTV | #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/YQI7gF9esJ