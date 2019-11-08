Español
​Next Gen ATP Finals: Alex De Minaur, Miomir Kecmanovic și Frances Tiafoe s-au calificat în semifinale (Rezultatele zilei)

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 8 noiembrie 2019, 0:18 Sport | Tenis


Miomir Kecmanovic
Miomir Kecmanovic
Foto: atptour.com
​Australianul Alex De Minaur, sârbul Miomir Kecmanovic și americanul Frances Tiafoe au obținut, joi, calificarea în semifinalele turneului Next Gen disputat la Milano. În penultimul act a mai ajuns italianul Jannik Sinner.

Rezultatele zilei la Milano:

Grupa A:

Alex De Minaur (18 ATP) vs Casper Ruud (56 ATP) 4-1, 4-0, 4-2

Miomir Kecmanovic (60 ATP) vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (87 ATP) 4-1, 4-1, 4-3(6)

Clasament:

1. Alex De Minaur (9-2) 3
2. Miomir Kecmanovic (7-3) 2
3. Casper Ruud (3-8) 1
4. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (3-9) 0

Grupa B:

Frances Tiafoe (47 ATP) vs Mikael Ymer (73 ATP) 4-2, 4-2, 4-2

Ugo Humbert (55 ATP) vs Jannik Sinner (95 ATP) 4-3(5), (3)3-4, 4-2, 4-2

Clasament:

1. Jannik Sinner (7-4) 2
2. Frances Tiafoe (7-4) 2
3. Mikael Ymer (3-7) 1
4. Ugo Humbert (5-7) 1

Au loc în semifinale:

Alex De Minaur vs Frances Tiafoe
Jannik Sinner vs Miomir Kecmanovic


