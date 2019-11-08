​Next Gen ATP Finals: Alex De Minaur, Miomir Kecmanovic și Frances Tiafoe s-au calificat în semifinale (Rezultatele zilei)





Rezultatele zilei la Milano:





Grupa A:





Alex De Minaur (18 ATP) vs Casper Ruud (56 ATP) 4-1, 4-0, 4-2





Miomir Kecmanovic (60 ATP) vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (87 ATP) 4-1, 4-1, 4-3(6)





Clasament:





1. Alex De Minaur (9-2) 3

2. Miomir Kecmanovic (7-3) 2

3. Casper Ruud (3-8) 1

4. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (3-9) 0





Grupa B:





Frances Tiafoe (47 ATP) vs Mikael Ymer (73 ATP) 4-2, 4-2, 4-2





Ugo Humbert (55 ATP) vs Jannik Sinner (95 ATP) 4-3(5), (3)3-4, 4-2, 4-2





Clasament:





1. Jannik Sinner (7-4) 2

2. Frances Tiafoe (7-4) 2

3. Mikael Ymer (3-7) 1

4. Ugo Humbert (5-7) 1

Don't mess with the Demon. \uD83D\uDE08



With a 3-0 record in Group A, @alexdeminaur qualifies for the semi-finals in Milan. \uD83D\uDC4A #NextGenATP | @nextgenfinals pic.twitter.com/xZGI7kLTEo — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 7, 2019

The last semi-final spot goes to @FTiafoe. \uD83D\uDCAA



The \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDF8 will meet Alex de Minaur for a place in the @nextgenfinals championship match. \uD83D\uDC40 #NextGenATP | #SeeTheFuture pic.twitter.com/xTQQaXSK8G — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 7, 2019

Alex De Minaur vs Frances TiafoeJannik Sinner vs Miomir Kecmanovic