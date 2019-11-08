​Next Gen ATP Finals: Alex De Minaur, Miomir Kecmanovic și Frances Tiafoe s-au calificat în semifinale (Rezultatele zilei)

Au loc în semifinale:
Alex De Minaur vs Frances Tiafoe
Jannik Sinner vs Miomir Kecmanovic
Don't mess with the Demon. \uD83D\uDE08— ATP Tour (@atptour) November 7, 2019
With a 3-0 record in Group A, @alexdeminaur qualifies for the semi-finals in Milan. \uD83D\uDC4A #NextGenATP | @nextgenfinals pic.twitter.com/xZGI7kLTEo
Your Group A runner-up: @MioKecmanovic \uD83D\uDC4F— ATP Tour (@atptour) November 7, 2019
The \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDF8 will meet Jannik Sinner for a spot in the @nextgenfinals championship match. \uD83D\uDD25 #NextGenATP | #SeeTheFuture pic.twitter.com/pQQp6ytnzV
The last semi-final spot goes to @FTiafoe. \uD83D\uDCAA— ATP Tour (@atptour) November 7, 2019
The \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDF8 will meet Alex de Minaur for a place in the @nextgenfinals championship match. \uD83D\uDC40 #NextGenATP | #SeeTheFuture pic.twitter.com/xTQQaXSK8G