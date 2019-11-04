Español
Simona Halep, în vacanță: Un an plin de amintirile extraordinare ale unui vis devenit realitate - Wimbledon

de Red. Sport     HotNews.ro
Luni, 4 noiembrie 2019, 18:04 Sport | Tenis


Simona Halep, in vacanta
Simona Halep, in vacanta
Foto: Simona Halep / Instagram
​Simona Halep a intrat în vacanţă şi a postat un mesaj pe Instagram, în care şi-a făcut bilanţul pe anul 2019, transmite News.ro.

"Un alt an a trecut. Multe mulţumiri întregii mele echipe, familiei, prietenilor şi fanilor. Un an plin de amintirile extraordinare ale unui vis devenit realitate la cel mai frumos club de tenis din lume, Wimbledon, şi ale clasării pentru a şasea oară consecutiv în Top 4 WTA la finalul anului. Acum, hai să începem 2020 cu un mare zâmbet, ţinând cont că Darren a revenit în echipa mea! Dar nu încă, vacanţa întâi. Mulţumiri speciale unei persoane speciale, Darren", a scris Simona Halep.

"Pare că deja ai început antrenamentele, nu-i aşa? Bravo, pentru un alt an extraordinar! Bucură-te de vacanţă şi abia aştept anul viitor! Îmbrăţişări lui Toni, Daniel, Theo şi Marian şi bineînţeles ţie! Felicitări, vedetă rock!", a răspunsul lui Darren Cahill la mesajul Simonei Halep.

Simona Halep a câştigat în acest an turneul de la Wimbledon şi încheie sezonul pe locul 4 WTA, după ce în 2018 a fost numărul 1 mondial.

Câți bani a câștigat Simona Halep din tenis în acest an - Este devansată doar de Ashleigh Barty

Postarea de pe Instagram a Simonei Halep:



359 vizualizari


