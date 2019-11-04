Simona Halep, în vacanță: Un an plin de amintirile extraordinare ale unui vis devenit realitate - Wimbledon

"Pare că deja ai început antrenamentele, nu-i aşa? Bravo, pentru un alt an extraordinar! Bucură-te de vacanţă şi abia aştept anul viitor! Îmbrăţişări lui Toni, Daniel, Theo şi Marian şi bineînţeles ţie! Felicitări, vedetă rock!", a răspunsul lui Darren Cahill la mesajul Simonei Halep.
Simona Halep a câştigat în acest an turneul de la Wimbledon şi încheie sezonul pe locul 4 WTA, după ce în 2018 a fost numărul 1 mondial.
Câți bani a câștigat Simona Halep din tenis în acest an - Este devansată doar de Ashleigh Barty
Another year bites the dust ☺️ Massive thank you to all of my team, family, friends and fans. A year filled with great memories of a dream come true at the most beautiful tennis club in the world @wimbledon and a top 4 finish for the 6th year in a row. And now, let s kick off 2020 with a big smile as D is back in my team. But not yet , holiday first \uD83D\uDE1D Special thanks to a special person @dc10s \uD83E\uDD17\uD83D\uDC4A\uD83C\uDFFC