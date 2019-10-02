ATP Tokyo: Novak Djokovic s-a calificat în sferturi - Liderul mondial, pus în dificultate de Go Soeda pe finalul meciului

The harder the battle the sweeter the victory \uD83D\uDC4A@DjokerNole overcomes Go Soeda's test to reach the @rakutenopen QFs \uD83D\uDCA5— ATP Tour (@atptour) October 2, 2019
\uD83C\uDFA5: @TennisTV pic.twitter.com/qv59plparQ
S-au disputat miercuri la Tokyo:
The World No. 1 is into the Tokyo quarters \uD83E\uDD1C\uD83E\uDD1B@DjokerNole defeats Soeda 6-3, 7-5 to advance to the @rakutenopen final eight! pic.twitter.com/F3pKBcePUT— ATP Tour (@atptour) October 2, 2019
Lloyd Harris (RSA) - Alex De Minaur (AUS/N.8) 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (10/8)
John Millman (AUS) - Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
Turneul de la Tokyo (Japonia) este de categorie "500", se dispută pe hard (30 septembrie - 6 octombrie) și este dotat cu premii totale în valoare de $1,895,290.