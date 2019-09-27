Español
Darren Cahill, mesaj de ziua Simonei Halep: "Felicitări pentru un al 28-lea an minunat, hai să facem un al 29-lea an şi mai bun!"

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 27 septembrie 2019, 10:07 Sport | Tenis


Simona Halep si Darren Cahill
Simona Halep si Darren Cahill
Foto: Captura Twitter
Antrenorul australian Darren Cahill i-a transmis un mesaj de felicitare Simonei Halep, care împlineşte, vineri, 28 de ani, în care o felicită pentru parcursul din al 28-lea an de viaţă şi speră ca în al 29-lea, când va reveni alături de ea, să fie un an şi mai bun.

"Ai privirea aceea când ştii că urmează să primeşti cadouri! La mulţi ani, Simona! Să ai o zi minunată şi să te asiguri că băieţii (Toni, Theo & Daniel) au mare grijă de tine astăzi. Felicitări pentru un al 28-lea an minunat şi hai să-l facem pe al 29-lea şi mai bun", a scris Cahill pe Instagram.

Simona Halep împlineşte, vineri, 28 de ani, ea aflându-se la Beijing, unde va participa, săptămâna viitoare, la ultimul turneu de categorie Premier Mandatory din 2019. La fel ca anul trecut, ziua de naştere o "prinde" în China, între turneele de la Wuhan şi de la Beijing, informează News.ro.

Postarea lui Darren Cahill de pe Instagram:



    lol (Vineri, 27 septembrie 2019, 10:08)

    Adrian_1234 [utilizator]

    make simona great again ! - la multi ani


