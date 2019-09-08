Español
Premierul Canadei a felicitat-o pe Bianca Andreescu: "Ai făcut o ţară foarte mândră" / O stradă din Mississauga va purta numelei jucătoarei

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 8 septembrie 2019, 8:53 Sport | Tenis


Bianca Andreescu, campioana la US Open
Foto: us open / twitter
Justin Trudeau, premierul Canadei, a felicitat-o pe Bianca Andreescu, prima jucătoare canadiană care a câştigat un grand slam, US Open. Primarul din Mississauga, suburbia oraşului Toronto, unde s-a născut Bianca Andreescu, i-a promis sportivei cheia oraşului şi că o stradă îi va purta numele, potrivit News.ro.

Citește și: Simona Halep a felicitat-o pe Bianca Andreescu: "România este foarte mândră de tine"

"Felicitări, Bianca Andreescu! Ai scris istorie şi ai făcut o ţară foarte mândră", a postat Trudeau.


Primarul oraşului Toronto, John Tory, a recţionat şi el după reuşita jucătoarei canadiene de origină română: "Semnul oraşului Toronto va fi aprins în aur în această seară pentru a sărbători victria istorică a Biancăi Andreescu la US Open. Toronto va celebra victoria şi abia aşteaptă o carieră plină de succese".


"Suntem atât de mândri de tine", a postat politicianul Bonnie Crombie, primarul din Mississauga, o suburbie a oraşului Toronto, care promite că o stradă din localitate va purta numele jucătoarei de tenis.


Jucătoarea canadiană de origine română Bianca Andreescu, în vârstă de 19 ani, locul 15 WTA, a câştigat turneul de grand slam US Open, învingând-o în finală pe americanca Serena Williams, numărul 8 mondial. Ca urmare a acestui succes, Andreescu urcă pe locul cinci în clasamentul WTA. Simona Halep ajunge pe poziţia a şasea.

Andreescu s-a impus cu scorul de 6-3, 7-5, într-o oră şi 39 de minute, sub privirile ducesei de Sussex, Meghan Markle. La meci a asistat şi Nadia Comăneci.

Învingătoarea va primi un premiu de 3,85 de milioane de dolari (aproape 3,5 milioane de euro), cel mai mare din istorie la un grand slam, şi 2.000 de puncte WTA, iar învinsa, 1,9 milioane de dolari şi 1.300 de puncte WTA.


