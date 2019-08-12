Rafael Nadal, forfait la Cincinnati - Vor reveni însă Novak Djokovic și Roger Federer



Ajuns la 35 de titluri Masters cucerite (un record în ATP), Nadal nu va participa la Cincinnati, însă turneul american îi va avea la start pe Novak Djokovic și Roger Federer (cei doi nu au luat parte la Rogers Cup).



Întrecerea de la Cincinnati va avea loc în această săptămână, va putea fi urmărită în direct pe Digisport, iar cele mai importante dispute vor fi LiveText și Livescore pe HotNews.ro.

Titluri Masters (1000) câștigate:

1 Rafael Nadal 35

2 Novak Djokovic 33

3 Roger Federer 28

4 Andre Agassi 17

5 Andy Murray 14

6 Pete Sampras 11 etc.



World No.2 Rafael Nadal, our 2013 champion, has withdrawn from #CincyTennis citing fatigue.



Bianca Andreescu has also withdrawn due to a change in schedule. We wish you both the best and hope to see you next year. pic.twitter.com/lVQmgVmeqb