Rafael Nadal, forfait la Cincinnati - Vor reveni însă Novak Djokovic și Roger Federer

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Luni, 12 august 2019, 9:10 Sport | Tenis


Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal
Foto: atptour.com
Proaspăt câștigător la Montreal, Rafael Nadal a anunțat că nu va participa la Masters-ul de la Cincinnati, informează site-ul oficial al ATP. Ibericul a ales să se odihnească înainte de startul US Open, ultimul Grand Slam al anului. Vor reveni însă în circuit Novak Djokovic și Roger Federer (cei doi au absentat de la Rogers Cup).

Ajuns la 35 de titluri Masters cucerite (un record în ATP), Nadal nu va participa la Cincinnati, însă turneul american îi va avea la start pe Novak Djokovic și Roger Federer (cei doi nu au luat parte la Rogers Cup).

Întrecerea de la Cincinnati va avea loc în această săptămână, va putea fi urmărită în direct pe Digisport, iar cele mai importante dispute vor fi LiveText și Livescore pe HotNews.ro.

Titluri Masters (1000) câștigate:

1 Rafael Nadal 35
2 Novak Djokovic 33
3 Roger Federer 28
4 Andre Agassi 17
5 Andy Murray 14
6 Pete Sampras 11 etc.






