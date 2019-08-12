Rafael Nadal, forfait la Cincinnati - Vor reveni însă Novak Djokovic și Roger Federer

Ajuns la 35 de titluri Masters cucerite (un record în ATP), Nadal nu va participa la Cincinnati, însă turneul american îi va avea la start pe Novak Djokovic și Roger Federer (cei doi nu au luat parte la Rogers Cup).
2 Novak Djokovic 33
3 Roger Federer 28
4 Andre Agassi 17
5 Andy Murray 14
6 Pete Sampras 11 etc.
World No.2 Rafael Nadal, our 2013 champion, has withdrawn from #CincyTennis citing fatigue.— Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) August 12, 2019
Bianca Andreescu has also withdrawn due to a change in schedule. We wish you both the best and hope to see you next year. pic.twitter.com/lVQmgVmeqb
See you soon, @RafaelNadal! #ATP | #CincyTennis— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) August 12, 2019