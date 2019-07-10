Español
Wimbledon: Roberto Bautista-Agut, adversarul lui Novak Djokovic în semifinale / Victorie în patru seturi cu Guido Pella

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 10 iulie 2019, 19:31 Sport | Tenis


Roberto Bautista-Agut
Roberto Bautista-Agut
Foto: wimbledon.com / twitter
Roberto Bautista-Agut (22 ATP) va fi adversarul sârbului Novak Djokovic, liderul mondial, în semifinale la turneul de la Wimbledon, al treilea de Grand Slam al anului, după ce a trecut miercuri, în sferturi, de argentinianul Guido Pella (26 ATP) în patru seturi, 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, informează Agerpres.

Citește și: Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic, în semifinale - David Goffin, "prezent" pe teren aproape un set

Bautista s-a impus la capătul unui meci maraton, de trei ore şi zece minute, primul set durând fix o oră.

Dacă sud-americanul a dominat clar la aşi, 14 faţă de 4 ai lui Bautista, în schimb el a făcut nepermis de multe greşeli neforţate, 50 (faţă de 35 ale ibericului) şi 5 duble greşeli.

Spaniolul ajunge pentru prima oară într-o semifinală la un turneu de Grand Slam, după ce tot în 2019 s-a oprit în sferturi la Australian Open.

Ultimul punct al partidei dintre Bautista-Agut și Pella:


Aici poți citi o amplă prezentarea a turneului de la Wimbledon.

Competiția de la "All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club" poate fi urmărită în România în direct pe Eurosport (1, 2 și pe Eurosport Player) și LiveText și LiveScore pe HotNews.ro.



