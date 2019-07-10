Wimbledon: Roberto Bautista-Agut, adversarul lui Novak Djokovic în semifinale / Victorie în patru seturi cu Guido Pella

Bautista s-a impus la capătul unui meci maraton, de trei ore şi zece minute, primul set durând fix o oră.

Dacă sud-americanul a dominat clar la aşi, 14 faţă de 4 ai lui Bautista, în schimb el a făcut nepermis de multe greşeli neforţate, 50 (faţă de 35 ale ibericului) şi 5 duble greşeli.

Spaniolul ajunge pentru prima oară într-o semifinală la un turneu de Grand Slam, după ce tot în 2019 s-a oprit în sferturi la Australian Open.

Welcome to the last four...@BautistaAgut reaches the semi-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time with a 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory against Guido Pella#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/aNP9oPOL57