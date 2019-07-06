Español
​Wimbledon: Roger Federer, calificat în optimi pentru a 17-a oară în carieră - Elvețianul, la a 350-a victorie într-un turneu de Grand Slam

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 6 iulie 2019, 20:58 Sport | Tenis


Roger Federer
Roger Federer
Foto: wimbledon.com / twitter
​Roger Federer (3 ATP) a mai făcut un pas spre al nouălea trofeu de la Wimbledon, calificându-se în optimile competiției londoneze pentru a 17-a oară în carieră. Elvețianul s-a impus în trei seturi în fața francezului Lucas Pouille (28 ATP), scor 7-5, 6-2, 7-6(4).

Roger Federer a pus capăt partidei după două ore și opt minute de joc, devenind primul jucător care ajunge la 350 de victorii în turneele de Grand Slam.

În faza următoare, Federer îl va întâlni pe italianul Matteo Berrettini (20 ATP), care a trecut în turul trei de argentinianul Diego Schwartzman (24 ATP), după un meci maraton de patru ore și 22 de minute, scor 6-7(5), 7-6(2), 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3.

Titlurile lui Fedex la Wimbledon: 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017
Rezultatele înregistrate sâmbătă (turul III):

Sam Querrey (USA) - John Millman (AUS) 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (10/8), 6-3
Tennys Sandgren (USA) - Fabio Fognini (ITA/N.12) 6-3, 7-6 (14/12), 6-3
Rafael Nadal (ESP/N.3) - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 6-2, 6-3, 6-2
Kei Nishikori (JPN/N.8) - Steve Johnson (USA) 6-4, 6-3, 6-2
Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) - Jan-Lennard Struff (GER/N.33) 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 7-5
Matteo Berrettini (ITA/N.17) - Diego Schwartzman (ARG/N.24) 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/2), 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3
Roger Federer (SUI/N.2) - Lucas Pouille (FRA/N.27) 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4)

Program optimi:

Novak Djokovic (1) - Ugo Humbert
David Goffin (21) - Fernando Verdasco
Guido Pella (26) - Milos Raonic (15)
Roberto Bautista-Agut (23) - Benoit Paire (28)
Sam Querrey - Tennys Sandgren
Joao Sousa / Daniel Evans - Rafael Nadal (3)
Kei Nishikori (8) - Mikhail Kukushkin
Mateo Berrettini (17) - Roger Federer (2)

Aici poți citi o amplă prezentarea a turneului de la Wimbledon.

Competiția de la "All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club" poate fi urmărită în România în direct pe Eurosport (1, 2 și pe Eurosport Player) și LiveText și LiveScore pe HotNews.ro.


