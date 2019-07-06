​Wimbledon: Roger Federer, calificat în optimi pentru a 17-a oară în carieră - Elvețianul, la a 350-a victorie într-un turneu de Grand Slam

Roger Federer a pus capăt partidei după două ore și opt minute de joc, devenind primul jucător care ajunge la 350 de victorii în turneele de Grand Slam.
Titlurile lui Fedex la Wimbledon: 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017
Rezultatele înregistrate sâmbătă (turul III):
It’s hard to stop @rogerfederer in this kind of form…— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) 6 iulie 2019
The Swiss defeats Lucas Pouille 7-5, 6-2, 7-6(4) to notch his 350th match win at Grand Slams - the first player in history to reach the milestone#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/A1sBL0HS5L
Tennys Sandgren (USA) - Fabio Fognini (ITA/N.12) 6-3, 7-6 (14/12), 6-3
Rafael Nadal (ESP/N.3) - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 6-2, 6-3, 6-2
Kei Nishikori (JPN/N.8) - Steve Johnson (USA) 6-4, 6-3, 6-2
Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) - Jan-Lennard Struff (GER/N.33) 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 7-5
Matteo Berrettini (ITA/N.17) - Diego Schwartzman (ARG/N.24) 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/2), 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3
Roger Federer (SUI/N.2) - Lucas Pouille (FRA/N.27) 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4)
David Goffin (21) - Fernando Verdasco
Guido Pella (26) - Milos Raonic (15)
Roberto Bautista-Agut (23) - Benoit Paire (28)
Sam Querrey - Tennys Sandgren
Joao Sousa / Daniel Evans - Rafael Nadal (3)
Kei Nishikori (8) - Mikhail Kukushkin
Mateo Berrettini (17) - Roger Federer (2)
Competiția de la "All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club" poate fi urmărită în România în direct pe Eurosport (1, 2 și pe Eurosport Player) și LiveText și LiveScore pe HotNews.ro.