Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO Wimbledon: Akira Santillan, cele două mingi de meci ratate și frustrarea după eliminare - A distrus toate rachetele din termobag

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Joi, 27 iunie 2019, 10:01 Sport | Tenis


Akira Santillan si rachetele distruse
Akira Santillan si rachetele distruse
Foto: Twitter - Ricky Dimon
Tânărul australian Akira Santillan (238 ATP) a fost eliminat de belgianul Ruben Bemelmans (171 ATP) în turul al doilea al calificărilor de la Wimbledon, după un meci maraton de trei ore. Santillan a avut și două mingi de meci pe serviciul adversarului, însă a trebuit să se recunoască învins. Frustrarea a fost atât de mare încât australianul a mers într-un parc și a distrus toate cele cinci rachete pe care le-a avut în termobag la partida cu Bemelmans.

După înfrângerea din turul al doilea al calificărilor de la Wimbledon, Akira Santillan s-a dus pe un teren din parcul Roehampton pe care îl credea retras, pentru a-și vărsa nervii pe rachetele de tenis. Australianul a avut însă câțiva spectatori care nu au ezitat să imortalizeze momentul, iar imaginile au apărut imediat pe rețelele de socializare.

Akira Santillan (22 de ani) a fost învins de Ruben Bemelmans (31 de ani), scor 6-7(5), 6-3, 12-10, după trei ore de joc. Australianul a avut două mingi de meci pe serviciul adversarului, la scorul de 8-7 în setul decisiv.

Pentru un loc pe tabloul principal al celui de-al treilea Grand Slam al anului, Bemelmans se va duela cu americanul Donald Young (200 ATP).


Citeste mai multe despre   




















196 vizualizari

  • 0 (0 voturi)    
    mamma mia, (Joi, 27 iunie 2019, 10:20)

    victor L [utilizator]

    termobag :P :D


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

VIDEO UPDATE Legea pensiilor a fost adoptată. Olguța Vasilescu: Sper din toată inima să nu fie întoarsă de președinte. Scandal în Parlament: Opoziția a acuzat majoritatea că vrea să stoarcă voturi de la pensionari: Această lege este o farsă
Primăria Capitalei va ridica mașinile staționate neregulamentar pe rețeaua principală de străzi din oraș. Firea: Nu ne vom transforma în hingheri de mașini
WTA Eastbourne: Simona Halep, în sferturi (6-1, 4-6, 6-3 cu Polona Hercog) / Meci de gală cu Angelique Kerber
Renate Weber este noul Avocat al Poporului
Recorder.ro: Șeful Agenției Medicamentului a picat admiterea la Facultatea de Farmacie, a intrat fără examen pe locurile studenților străini și a fost exmatriculat pentru absențe
Rezultate Evaluare Națională 2019. Câte contestații au fost depuse după afișarea mediilor
DIICOT a cerut Dosarul 10 august de la procurorii militari (oficial)
Digi24: Cazul celor 80 de copii români blocați pe aeroport. Reacția scandaloasă a organizatorilor taberei: „Sunt confuză”
FOTO O clădire din Viena s-a prăbușit parțial: Patru persoane au fost grav rănite
Cine intră în competiția pentru șefia PSD. Viorica Dăncilă are cinci adversari


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.
hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne