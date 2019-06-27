VIDEO Wimbledon: Akira Santillan, cele două mingi de meci ratate și frustrarea după eliminare - A distrus toate rachetele din termobag

Tânărul australian Akira Santillan (238 ATP) a fost eliminat de belgianul Ruben Bemelmans (171 ATP) în turul al doilea al calificărilor de la Wimbledon, după un meci maraton de trei ore. Santillan a avut și două mingi de meci pe serviciul adversarului, însă a trebuit să se recunoască învins. Frustrarea a fost atât de mare încât australianul a mers într-un parc și a distrus toate cele cinci rachete pe care le-a avut în termobag la partida cu Bemelmans.

După înfrângerea din turul al doilea al calificărilor de la Wimbledon, Akira Santillan s-a dus pe un teren din parcul Roehampton pe care îl credea retras, pentru a-și vărsa nervii pe rachetele de tenis. Australianul a avut însă câțiva spectatori care nu au ezitat să imortalizeze momentul, iar imaginile au apărut imediat pe rețelele de socializare.



Akira Santillan (22 de ani) a fost învins de Ruben Bemelmans (31 de ani), scor 6-7(5), 6-3, 12-10, după trei ore de joc. Australianul a avut două mingi de meci pe serviciul adversarului, la scorul de 8-7 în setul decisiv.





Pentru un loc pe tabloul principal al celui de-al treilea Grand Slam al anului, Bemelmans se va duela cu americanul Donald Young (200 ATP).



Absolutely gutted Akira Santillan...World No. 205 loses in 2nd Round of Wimbledon qualifying 12-10 in 3rd set...Has massive meltdown destroying all of his racquets...Walked off court saying he should retire...Feel for the guy #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/3YY6kS9f31

After losing to Ruben Bemelmans 12-10 in the third, Akira Santillan walked to a secluded spot on the Roehampton field, took out all five of his rackets one by one, and destroyed all of them.



He left with a trail of destruction in his wake. pic.twitter.com/na6L2FkcXo