VIDEO Wimbledon: Akira Santillan, cele două mingi de meci ratate și frustrarea după eliminare - A distrus toate rachetele din termobag

Pentru un loc pe tabloul principal al celui de-al treilea Grand Slam al anului, Bemelmans se va duela cu americanul Donald Young (200 ATP).
Absolutely gutted Akira Santillan...World No. 205 loses in 2nd Round of Wimbledon qualifying 12-10 in 3rd set...Has massive meltdown destroying all of his racquets...Walked off court saying he should retire...Feel for the guy #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/3YY6kS9f31— John Horn (@SportsHorn) 26 iunie 2019
After losing to Ruben Bemelmans 12-10 in the third, Akira Santillan walked to a secluded spot on the Roehampton field, took out all five of his rackets one by one, and destroyed all of them.— Ricky Dimon (@Dimonator) 26 iunie 2019
He left with a trail of destruction in his wake. pic.twitter.com/na6L2FkcXo