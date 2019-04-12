Español
VIDEO Sara Errani, momente comice la turneul de la Bogota - Italianca dă senzația că nu mai știe să servească

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 12 aprilie 2019, 16:27 Sport | Tenis


Sara Errani si problemele de la serviciu
Sara Errani si problemele de la serviciu
Foto: Captura Twitter
A ajuns în faza sferturilor turneului WTA de la Bogota, dar a impresionat neplăcut la un capitol. Sara Errani (1, 64 metri) a dat senzația că nu mai știe să servească, execuțiile sale fiind unele care au stârnit râsul în tribune. Sâcâită de numărul mare de duble greșeli, italianca a ajuns la un moment dat să servească <din mână>.

Sportiva a revenit în circuitul mondial la începutul lunii februarie, după ce a ispășit o pedeapsă de 10 luni pentru dopaj (a fost depistată pozitiv cu letrozol la un control antidoping). Mai multe detalii aici.

În prezent, Errani (31 de ani) se află pe locul 243 în ierarhia mondială.

Sara Errani și serviciile foarte slabe:



A ajuns să servească <din mână> pentru a evita dublele greșeli:



