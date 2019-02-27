VIDEO ATP Acapulco: Rafael Nadal, victorie lejeră la debut - Ibericul îl va întâlni pe Nick Kyrgios în optimi

Turul I, rezultate consemnate miercuri:
Nick Kyrgios (AUS) - Andreas Seppi (ITA) 6-3, 7-5
John Isner (USA/N.3) - Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
Sam Querrey (USA) - Guillermo García-Lopez (ESP) 6-3, 6-2
Mackenzie McDonald (USA) - Emilio Nava (USA) 6-1, 6-3
Cameron Norrie (GBR) - Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6-2, 2-6, 6-2
Diego Schwartzman (ARG/N.4) - Marius Copil (ROM) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1
Alex De Minaur (AUS/N.5) - Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/2)
Feliciano Lopez (ESP) - Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-7 (3/7), 6-2, 7-5
David Ferrer (ESP) - Tennys Sandgren (USA) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/3)
Alexander Zverev (GER/N.2) - Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-3, 6-3
Stan Wawrinka - Steve Johnson (7)
John Isner (3) - Sam Querrey
Peter Gojowczyk - John Millman
Frances Tiafoe (6) - Mackenzie McDonald
Cameron Norrie - Diego Schwartzman (4)
Alex De Minaur (5) - Feliciano Lopez
David Ferrer - Alexander Zverev (2)
Turneul de la Acapulco (din categoria "500") se dispută în perioada 25 februarie - 2 martie 2019. Suprafața de joc este hard (outdoor). Principalii favoriți ai întrecerii sunt Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev, John Isner și Diego Schwartzman. În 2018, trofeul a fost câștigat de Juan Martin Del Potro, care a declarat forfait la ediția din acest an.