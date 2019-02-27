Español
VIDEO ATP Acapulco: Rafael Nadal, victorie lejeră la debut - Ibericul îl va întâlni pe Nick Kyrgios în optimi

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 27 februarie 2019, 10:16 Sport | Tenis


Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal
Foto: atp/ twitter
După doi ani de absență, Rafael Nadal (2 ATP) a revenit la turneul ATP de la Acapulco (Mexic), înregistrând o victorie fără emoții în fața germanului Mischa Zverev (76 ATP), scor 6-3, 6-3. În turul al doilea al competiției, ibericul îl va înfrunta pe australianul Nick Kyrgios (72 ATP).

Rafal Nadal este principalul favorit al competiției de la Acapulco, unde a câștigat două titluri pe zgură, în 2005 și 2013, iar în 2017 a fost învins în finală de Sam Querrey, pe hard.

Pentru jucătorul spaniol este al doilea turneu din acest an, după participarea la Australian Open, unde a fost învins categoric în finală de Novak Djokovic (scor 6-3, 6-2, 6-3).

În optimile de la Acapulco, Nadal va da piept cu Nick Kyrgios, care a trecut în primul tur de italianul Andreas Seppi (49 ATP), scor 6-3, 7-5. Scorul întâlnirilor directe dintre cei doi jucători este 3-2 în favoarea lui Nadal. Ultima confruntare a fost câștigată de Nadal, în 2017, în finala turneului de la Beijing, scor 6-2, 6-1.

Turul I, rezultate consemnate miercuri:

Rafael Nadal (ESP/N.1) - Mischa Zverev (GER) 6-3, 6-3
Nick Kyrgios (AUS) - Andreas Seppi (ITA) 6-3, 7-5
John Isner (USA/N.3) - Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
Sam Querrey (USA) - Guillermo García-Lopez (ESP) 6-3, 6-2
Mackenzie McDonald (USA) - Emilio Nava (USA) 6-1, 6-3
Cameron Norrie (GBR) - Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6-2, 2-6, 6-2
Diego Schwartzman (ARG/N.4) - Marius Copil (ROM) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1
Alex De Minaur (AUS/N.5) - Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/2)
Feliciano Lopez (ESP) - Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-7 (3/7), 6-2, 7-5
David Ferrer (ESP) - Tennys Sandgren (USA) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/3)
Alexander Zverev (GER/N.2) - Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-3, 6-3

Program optimi:

Rafael Nadal (1) - Nick Kyrgios
Stan Wawrinka - Steve Johnson (7)
John Isner (3) - Sam Querrey
Peter Gojowczyk - John Millman
Frances Tiafoe (6) - Mackenzie McDonald
Cameron Norrie - Diego Schwartzman (4)
Alex De Minaur (5) - Feliciano Lopez
David Ferrer - Alexander Zverev (2)

Turneul de la Acapulco (din categoria "500") se dispută în perioada 25 februarie - 2 martie 2019. Suprafața de joc este hard (outdoor). Principalii favoriți ai întrecerii sunt Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev, John Isner și Diego Schwartzman. În 2018, trofeul a fost câștigat de Juan Martin Del Potro, care a declarat forfait la ediția din acest an.

Principalele momente ale zilei de miercuri de la Acapulco:



Vezi mai jos o lovitură superbă reușită de Rafael Nadal:



