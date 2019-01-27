Español
VIDEO Australian Open: Pierre-Hugues Herbert și Nicolas Mahut au câștigat proba de dublu masculin

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 27 ianuarie 2019, 8:49 Sport | Tenis


Pierre-Hugues Herbert si Nicolas Mahut
Foto: Twitter - Australian Open
Perechea formată din francezii Pierre-Hugues Herbert și Nicolas Mahut a câștigat proba de dublu masculin din cadrul turneului Australian Open, după ce a trecut în finală de echipa formată din finlandezul Henri Kontinen și australianul John Peers, scor 6-4, 7-6(1). Cei doi francezi sunt a opta echipă din istorie care reușește să câștige toate cele patru turnee de Grand Slam.

De un singur break au avut campionii nevoie, câștigat în primul set la scorul de 4-4. În setul secund, cei doi s-au impus fără probleme în tiebreak, unde au făcut trei minibreak-uri.

Ultimul punct al partidei:


Fericirea campionilor:


Cei doi au mai câștigat US Open (2015), Wimbledon (2016) și Roland Garros (2018).


