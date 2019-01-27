VIDEO Australian Open: Pierre-Hugues Herbert și Nicolas Mahut au câștigat proba de dublu masculin

Perechea formată din francezii Pierre-Hugues Herbert și Nicolas Mahut a câștigat proba de dublu masculin din cadrul turneului Australian Open, după ce a trecut în finală de echipa formată din finlandezul Henri Kontinen și australianul John Peers, scor 6-4, 7-6(1). Cei doi francezi sunt a opta echipă din istorie care reușește să câștige toate cele patru turnee de Grand Slam.

De un singur break au avut campionii nevoie, câștigat în primul set la scorul de 4-4. În setul secund, cei doi s-au impus fără probleme în tiebreak, unde au făcut trei minibreak-uri.

A history making day for @p2hugz and @nmahut \uD83C\uDDEB\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDFC6



The French duo become the 8th doubles team to complete the career Grand Slam, def. Peers/Kontinen 6-4 7-6(1).#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/zxcR8yTxod