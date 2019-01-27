VIDEO Australian Open: Pierre-Hugues Herbert și Nicolas Mahut au câștigat proba de dublu masculin

Ultimul punct al partidei:
A history making day for @p2hugz and @nmahut \uD83C\uDDEB\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDFC6— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) 27 ianuarie 2019
The French duo become the 8th doubles team to complete the career Grand Slam, def. Peers/Kontinen 6-4 7-6(1).#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/zxcR8yTxod
Fericirea campionilor:
Mates off the court, champions on it \uD83C\uDFC6@nmahut @p2hugz #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/5ZUAftOuRc— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) 27 ianuarie 2019
Cei doi au mai câștigat US Open (2015), Wimbledon (2016) și Roland Garros (2018).