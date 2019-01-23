VIDEO Momentul în care Serena Williams se accidentează la gleznă - Conducea cu 5-1 în decisiv și avea minge de meci

Serena Williams conducea cu 5-1 și 40-30 în setul decisiv al partidei cu Karolina Pliskova, moment în care a călcat strâmb și și-a sucit glezna stângă, dar nu a apelat la intervenția fizioterapeutului. Din cauza durerii, americanca nu s-a mai putut deplasa la fel de bine și a fost nevoită să se recunoască învinsă. Totuși, Williams nu a pus înfrângerea pe seama accidentării, recunoscând superioritatea adversarei.

Aflată în căutarea celui de-al 24 lea titlu de Grand Slam din carieră, Serena Williams a fost eliminată dramatic de Karolina Pliskova în sferturile de finală de la Australian Open. Americanca a defilat în setul decisiv, până la scorul de 5-1, când a avut șansa de a pune capăt partidei.

Serena avea prima minge de meci când a făcut o greșeală de picior, iar apoi a călcat strâmb și s-a accidentat la glezna stângă. Numărul 16 WTA a continuat partida, au mai urmat alte trei mingi de meci pentru ea (la scorul de 5-4), însă Pliskova nu s-a lăsat învinsă. Cehoaica a obținut calificarea în semifinale după două ore și 10 minute de joc, scor 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.





"Glezna mea e bine, poate mă voi simți mai bine mâine. Cred că a jucat incredibil la mingile de meci, lovind chiar pe linii. Nu am apelat la fizioterapeut pentru că n-am simțit nevoia să o fac", a spus Serena la final.

Vezi mai jos momentul în care Serena Williams se accidentează:



