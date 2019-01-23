VIDEO Momentul în care Serena Williams se accidentează la gleznă - Conducea cu 5-1 în decisiv și avea minge de meci

The foot fault. The rolled ankle. The first break back.— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) 23 ianuarie 2019
The turning point.
Relive the first of @serenawilliams' 4⃣ squandered match points.
The start of the @KaPliskova fightback \uD83D\uDCA5 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/CmNKDbdcmQ
Serena Williams rolled her ankle and never recovered after being up 5-1 in the 3rd..she could barely run #ausopen pic.twitter.com/ZYgHMYW4Pv— Zach (@zac13_) 23 ianuarie 2019
S-ar putea să te intereseze și:
- VIDEO Australian Open: Serena Williams, eliminată dramatic de Karolina Pliskova, deşi a condus cu 5-1 în decisiv şi a avut patru mingi de meci
- Serena Williams, după eliminarea de la Australian Open: "Nu am făcut nimic greşit la acele mingi de meci. Ea a jucat cel mai bun tenis"