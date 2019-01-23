Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO Momentul în care Serena Williams se accidentează la gleznă - Conducea cu 5-1 în decisiv și avea minge de meci

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 23 ianuarie 2019, 12:19 Sport | Tenis


Serena Williams, accidentare la glezna
Serena Williams, accidentare la glezna
Foto: ausopen.com
Serena Williams conducea cu 5-1 și 40-30 în setul decisiv al partidei cu Karolina Pliskova, moment în care a călcat strâmb și și-a sucit glezna stângă, dar nu a apelat la intervenția fizioterapeutului. Din cauza durerii, americanca nu s-a mai putut deplasa la fel de bine și a fost nevoită să se recunoască învinsă. Totuși, Williams nu a pus înfrângerea pe seama accidentării, recunoscând superioritatea adversarei.

Aflată în căutarea celui de-al 24 lea titlu de Grand Slam din carieră, Serena Williams a fost eliminată dramatic de Karolina Pliskova în sferturile de finală de la Australian Open. Americanca a defilat în setul decisiv, până la scorul de 5-1, când a avut șansa de a pune capăt partidei.

Serena avea prima minge de meci când a făcut o greșeală de picior, iar apoi a călcat strâmb și s-a accidentat la glezna stângă. Numărul 16 WTA a continuat partida, au mai urmat alte trei mingi de meci pentru ea (la scorul de 5-4), însă Pliskova nu s-a lăsat învinsă. Cehoaica a obținut calificarea în semifinale după două ore și 10 minute de joc, scor 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

"Glezna mea e bine, poate mă voi simți mai bine mâine. Cred că a jucat incredibil la mingile de meci, lovind chiar pe linii. Nu am apelat la fizioterapeut pentru că n-am simțit nevoia să o fac", a spus Serena la final.

Vezi mai jos momentul în care Serena Williams se accidentează:

S-ar putea să te intereseze și:


Citeste mai multe despre   




















1822 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2018
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Comisia Europeană a amendat Mastercard cu 570 milioane euro
VIDEO Australian Open: Serena Williams, eliminată dramatic de Karolina Pliskova, deși a condus cu 5-1 în decisiv și a avut patru mingi de meci
Andronescu anunță scurtarea vacanțelor și examenele de evaluare națională și BAC mai devreme. Modificările puse în dezbatere pentru anul școlar 2019-2020
DigiSport: A prevestit tragedia! Incredibil ce i-a spus Sala unui coleg, după ce aterizase în Franţa cu avionul dispărut
VIDEO Viral pe Facebook: Mai mulți pasageri, blocați într-un autobuz Otokar, după ce acesta a rămas fără curent
Viorica Dăncilă, interviu la Antena 3: Faptul că vrem să dăm această Ordonanță privind alcătuirea completurilor nu va afecta lupta anticorupție / Voi da în judecată ziarul Libertatea
Dăncilă, despre ordonanța pentru revizuire: Dăm posibilitatea redeschiderii unor procese pentru ”cei care au fu... fost corupți”
​#10YearsChallenge Cum s-au schimbat unele zone din București din 2008 și până azi. Modificările, comparate interactiv cu imagini din satelit
Iohannis, despre ordonanța pe tema completurilor de 5: Este cras neconstituțională. PSD caută soluții pentru politicienii cu probleme penale, în frunte cu Dragnea
Euro trece de pragul de 4.71 lei. Vezi și care sunt așteptările analiștilor financiari


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.
hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne